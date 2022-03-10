Three is the magic number as Hession Hairdressing open their third salon.

Hession Hairdressing recently opened its third salon in the coastal town of Malahide, County Dublin. A name synonymous with luxury, precision, excellence and beauty, Hession Hairdressing salons are a vision of opulence, sleek lines and splendour and yet offer a deep feeling of relaxation, experience, knowledge, and reliability with an abundance of creative skill. The Hession Hairdressing Group is now bringing their first-class experience to Malahide Main Street as they continue to expand with an additional 11 jobs at the new location.

The new Malahide salon was designed by renowned interior designer, Kari Rocca, who is also responsible for bringing her magic vision to the Hession Hairdressing salons in Clontarf and Drumcondra. The result is a stunning 800 square foot salon, fitted out with 8 styling stations and 3 wash stations, embellished with bright yet kind lighting with bronze finishes that provide an opulent and lavish feel from the moment clients walk through the door.

‘We have been firmly rooted in the Drumcondra and Clontarf communities for many years now and we have always wanted to bring our talent and service further afield. Malahide is the perfect location to complete the trilogy! We wanted to create a haven that was aesthetically beautiful and offer a team that garnered complete trust which combined to make for the perfect hair salon experience,’ said Paul Hession.

Hession Hairdressing are well-known for their attention to detail that brings that 5-star service to clients on a daily basis. From their app for booking appointments and their in-salon barista bar, to the free Wi-Fi and their wide variety of digital glossy titles on offer, they ensure you can work or play and maximise your down time or work time if need be. The experience is consistently second to none!

A family dynasty deep-rooted in the North Dublin community, Hession Hairdressing made its debut more than 50 years ago and continued to flourish and grow under the direction of Paul Hession and his highly experienced management team, supporting local job creation within excess of 50 staff and servicing local communities. Clients can book in with team of skilled hair stylists including award winning stylist Paul Hession who is available at the Malahide location every Wednesday. Services include cutting, a full colour menu, styling, hair extensions as well as high performance treatments and an incredible array of international retail brands such as Kerastase, Kevin Murphy, L’Oréal Professional and Great Lengths.

Hession Hairdressing Salon Malahide is now open at no. 1 Main Street, Malahide – Monday-Wednesday 9.30am-6pm, Thursday-Friday 9.30am-8pm and Saturday 9am-5pm.

To book an appointment telephone 01 845 7476 or visit www.hessionhairdressing.com