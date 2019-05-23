Three-eyed raven? Gwen Christie predicted GOT ending years ago

Now that Game of Thrones is over, we should really find something else to do with our time. Or…we could analyse old clips and cast interviews to discover even more GOT magic.

An Extra TV interview from June 2017 has resurfaced, with Gwendoline Christie (AKA Brienne of Tarth) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played the golden handed Jaime Lannister.

The pair are renowned for their hilarious love/hate banter and on-screen chemistry, and the interview is no different.

Host Mario Lopez asked the pair who they thought would ultimately sit on the Iron Throne, and Gwen was laughed at for her answer even though she PREDICTED THE ACTUAL ENDING.

While Nikolaj gambled and said either Dany or the Night King would be crowned the winner, Gwendoline guessed Bran, saying the writers always go more left-field than everyone expects. We'll be damned; our gal was right.

The final episode has generated controversy, with Daenerys Targaryen going full-on Mad Queen, Jon plunging a dagger through her heart and being banished to the Night's Watch, Drogon melting the throne, Sansa becoming Queen in the North, Arya pulling a Dora the Explora and Bran becoming King of the Six Kingdoms.

Explaining her rationale for choosing the Three-Eyed Raven as future king, Christie responded: "I'm wondering if it might be Bran.

"Just because we keep seeing the world from his perspective, don't we? We keep seeing the visions. So, is he in the future projecting in the past?"

Coster-Waldau, never one to reject challenging his co-star, immediately responded: "No, it doesn't make sense." Brienne's got brains for days, clearly.

Check out Gwen going full psychic on the whole world two years ago:

