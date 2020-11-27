Thoughtful and unusual Christmas gifts for friends

It’s always nice to get something different. Unique. Something carefully handpicked just for you and your taste. Sure, the slipper sets and beauty products are all appreciated. But sometimes, you want to get something for that person that is just special. Our list below is a guide to getting something truly memorable for them this year. From art to jewellery, from homeware to tech, we have it all. And better yet, almost all of it is Irish!

The Wrist Pocket Purse (from €30)

A unique and practical gift especially for the person who loves outdoor pursuits. This is the Wrist Pocket Purse – it's a purse with 2 pockets which has a strap that slips snuggly onto your wrist. It will hold your smartphone, cash, key and other essentials so you can be completely handsfree. It comes in two sizes to allow for regular and larger phones. It’s such a great gift idea.

LanaiBLO Personalised Hair Dryer (RRP €114.99)

LanaiBLO 2400 Watt is a high-power hair dryer putting professional power in the hands of the everyday user giving you a super-fast drying experience. This is especially beneficial for anyone wearing hair extensions or who is short of time. The Ionic technology gives an anti-static effect. The added benefit of this is that the cuticle of your hair becomes smooth, giving you an exquisite smooth and shiny finish. Personalisation is optional but we think it makes a lovely gift.

The Kind ‘Positive Planner’ (RRP €30.00)

It’s been a tough year all around. Maybe someone you know is feeling a little run down. Maybe they’re finding it a little hard to be hopeful right now. Especially at Christmas time, it can be hard to make yourself feel all the cheer that you see around you. Sometimes, we just need a little help to see the bright side of things.

The Positive Planner is a 12-week planner and journal dedicated to self-care, the practice of gratitude and encouragement of daily positivity.

The slick designed pages feature inspiration quotes throughout along with originally designed artwork and illustrations which are perfect for mindful colouring in. The Positive Planner is a beautiful book that helps you work through the fog, find the good in every day, get to know yourself better, and feel in control of your wellbeing.

The set contains: Daily intentions, reflections, a weekly meal planner, a weekly shopping list, positive affirmations, four week calendar, four week mood tracker, mindfulness activities and lots of other activities to encourage positive thinking.

The perfect gift to keep someone’s chin up this holiday season.

OMDiva Boutique ‘Shock of Grey Multishape Necklace in Blue’(RRP €45.00)

Give them some truly unique jewellery this Christmas, with OMDiva’s Shock of Grey Statement Necklace, made using laser cut birchwood ply, hand painted wooden ball, brass tube and semicircle, threaded onto a snake chain gold plated 16” necklace. The gift comes in a 100% recycled cardboard gift box branded with Shock of Grey in foil.

A statement piece for a statement person, this necklace needs to be rocked by a strong personality.

Kaiko Grey Concrete Sphere Candleholder/Planter (RRP from €25)

Minimalist Nature Inspired Handmade Concrete Candleholder/ Planter has been hand painted with water based metallic gold paint and sealed with eco top coat. These concrete spheres can be used as candleholders, planters, jewellery display, etc. Design of these concrete spheres is inspired by Wabi Sabi- In traditional Japanese aesthetics, it is a world view centred on the acceptance of transience and imperfection. Available in Small 8cm, Medium 10cm, and Large 12cm.

Cerasilk Wand (RRP €89.99)

With 92% less damage to hair, Cerasilk woven ceramic curing wand is a hair styling breakthrough. Rather than direct heat, the woven ceramic material generates indirect styling heat, which gives you all of the styling results of an ordinary curling wand, while defending against damage with every curl.

The innovative cool touch grip tip features silicone bristles that gently hold sections of hair to allow for easy, hands-free wrapping. Once wrapped, the cool tip enables you to safely secure the barrel while locking in the style. This patented, clip-free design prevents breakage and creases in the hair. We’ve tried it and can confirm, this is the healthiest curling wand you will ever use.

Brooke & Shoals Pink Scarf & Candle Gift Set (RRP €49.95)

Irish brand Brooke & Shoals have brought their bestselling gift sets again this year and we particularly like this one. It includes a Pretty Scarf which includes a Soft Bobble Pin Brooch and their signature Sweet Pea & Tea Rose Candle. This scented candle combines the delicate scent of sweet pea with pretty base notes of tea rose to create a fragrance blend that is comforting, reminiscent of bygone days. It’s both comforting and nostalgic which we’d be delighted to receive.

Personalised Silver Initial Necklace with Pawprint by deBláca Jewellery (RRP €109)

Have your necklace your way. It wasn't until Mairead started to plan her wedding that she realized she wanted to give personalized bridesmaids gifts. So, her personalise collection was born. She started with a delicate blank disc which you can add any initial you want, yours, your loved one or a paw print to keep your fur baby close to your heart. Don't want a paw print then just add your second initial in the notes.

‘Books from the Attic; Treasures of an Irish Childhood’ by Alice Taylor (RRP €19.99)

This one is for the nostalgia lovers! Alice Taylor takes a look back at the well-used schoolbooks she used in her youth in the 1940s and 1950s. Flicking through the pages of the books and recalling poetry and prose she learned at school, Alice reminisces about these texts, how she related to them and how they integrated with her life on the farm and in the village.

In her warm, wise way, Alice reflects on poems and stories on topics ranging from birds, trees and nature to fairy tales and legends, and ties them in with her own knowledge and memory of traditional country life. Containing the text of the poems that readers will remember from their own school days, and evocatively illustrated with photographs of the school books and Alice's notes on them, as well as nature, flora, fauna and objects associated with schools of old, this is a reminder of childhood days and a treasure trove of memory.

Fruit Crush USB Cable (RRP €10.00)

Satisfy your sugar cravings with a much-needed boost from this Fruit Crush Charging Cable from Yes Studio! Compatible with iPhone and Android phones, the one-metre cable features lightning micro-USB & USB-C adapters.

Perfectly portable, it comes in a reusable zip-lock plastic pouch with recyclable card packaging. Perfect to show your tasty personality, or gift one to a candy-loving friend

A lovely stocking gift for any lucky gift-lover!

Skullcandy Collina Strada Crusher Evo Headphones (RRP €169.99)

Collina Strada is not only one of today’s most leading-edge fashion brands, but it’s also a platform for social issues and awareness. Skullcandy couldn’t be prouder to partner with a brand that boldly transcends trends and exhibits such a fearless attitude.

Get ready to experience the patented, skull-thumping power of Crusher Bass — now combined with the ultimate audio customization of Personal Sound by Skullcandy’s partners at Audiodo™. You’ve never heard your music and movies like this before. Because there’s never been anything like this before.

The perfect gift for the music lover and techy in your life, these fashionable and functional headphones do it all.

Hen’s Teeth ‘BLACK GIRL MAGIC collection Grace Tote Bag’ (RRP €40.00)

This bold and daring canvas black tote bag, featuring the Grace print, is a product in the Honey Dijon x Marina Esmeraldo: Black Girl Magic collection currently being featured on Hen’s Teeth’s website. Colourful, and vibrant, their personalities meld in this artistic piece of graphic design. Perfect for the art lover in your life!

Article ‘Typewriter Glass Tree Decoration’ (RRP €14.95)

With a wide range of Christmas ornaments on their website, Article.ie has a personal Christmas ornament for everyone. Delicate, meaningful and sweet, these pieces will be used year after year. With a range that has everything from cats to shoes to books, there is something for every relationship in this product line. Check out their beautiful Christmas cards too and support Irish!

Hen’s Teeth ‘Laura Callaghan: Arid’ (RRP €115.00)

Another stunningly cool print for the artsy person in your life. Laura Callaghan’s prints are sent in a strong postage tube packed in acid-free tissue paper accompanied by a certificate of authenticity blind embossed with our company seal.

Presented as part of Hen's Teeth ‘Prints and The Future creative conference’ which features an incredible cross-section of Ireland’s best and brightest artists in one landmark exhibition, this 60×60 piece is a snapshot of where our cultural landscape and artistic forces lie. The collection provides an accessible entry point for people to own original work by some of the country’s foremost visual makers, making this work a part of a broad ranging set of graphic designers, fine artists, photographers and those who collaborate with the above

Laura is an Irish illustrator based in South East London, graduating with an MA in Illustration from Kingston University in 2010. Her work is hand drawn using a mixture of watercolour, indian ink and isograph pen.

Wild Design ‘Other Seas Recycled Notebook’ (RRP €18.00)

Made in Cork, this 130gsm recycled cartridge paper notebook has 112 pages, mixed rule. The Other Seas Artwork is by Irish Artist Sean O Sullivan. Be sure to check out Wild Design’s website to see their wide range of stunning jewellery and homeware, where there is something for everyone in their stunningly artistic designs.

Earl of East ‘Jardin de la Lune Soy Wax Candle’ (RRP €25.00)

Earl of East is a creative business founded by Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin in 2014.

What started out as a shared passion project, has grown organically from side-hustle to a business with a team of 18 located in London. A love of fragrance and a desire to build something of their own led them to develop their own line of home fragrance products, which has since expanded from just three candles to a line that encompasses, candles, incense, home mists and bath and body products, all of which are produced by in London.

Jardin De La Lune – the newest scent from Earl of East London, is a nod to the gardens of Grand Trianon, Versailles. The Grand Trianon was commissioned by Louis XIV in 1670 as a retreat away from the daily pomp of the main palace. Each of the rooms overlooked the gardens awash with both colour and scent.

Hundreds of Tuberoses were grown in clay pots and planted directly in the garden beds on a rotational basis to ensure this night blooming floral scent overpowered the grounds. The scent is a luxurious combination of deep tuberose, paired with top notes of blackberry leaf and bergamot and with a base of heady and aromatic cade. Inspired by Travel, Made in London with 35 – 40 hours burning time, this fragrant gift will be welcome in any home.

The Book centre ‘Book Page Print Alice in Wonderland “WE'RE ALL MAD HERE” (RRP €24.99)

This fun literary print is just one of the many beautiful prints on The Book Centre’s website. While this one features an Alice in Wonderland quote we can all relate to and would make a perfect quirky housewarming gift, there are plenty of others for every reader, including quotes from ‘Little Women’ ‘Les Misérables’ and Shakespeare himself.

These framed prints are great for a number of occasions and a wonderful gift for Christmas.

Glam Doll ‘Marble jewellery holders’ (RRP €29.99)

GLAM DOLL, Ireland’s leading designer & distributor of Hollywood Mirrors, Speciality Lighting and Beauty Essentials, have launched a new collection of Jewellery Holders just in time for the Christmas Season. This new collection is great for anyone who wants to keep their dressing table neat and tidy, each piece pairs perfectly together and works well with their bestselling Glam Box range helping you manage all your cosmetics, jewellery, hair products, perfumes and more, ensuring everything has its place.

The 3‐tier marble jewellery holder is the perfect place to store your rings, earrings, and bracelets. It has a gorgeous weighted marble base along with two smaller platforms with gold accents. Includes felt bottom to protect any surface. This product available in black and white

Vixi ‘Mindful Moments Gift Box’ (RRP €98.00)

We all love a mindfulness gift! The Mindful Moments gift box has been curated with mental health in mind, encouraging positivity and self-care for yourself or someone who deserves the most thoughtful pick-me-up and a bit of ‘me time’. Every product included has been hand-picked to be uplifting and calming, perfect for those mindful moments.

The set includes a white Gift Box with choice of card with a custom handwritten message, a self-care playbook, Happi Empire, sleep atmosphere mist pillow spray, Spritz Wellness, an enriching hand cream with rose, jasmine and bergamot, Dublin Herbalist, a happiness mug, Love The Mug, a spacemask and a rose gold diamond pen.

‘One for Everyone’ Kathleen Watkins (Gill) (RRP €14.99)

Kathleen Watkins returns to charm us all once again with a wonderful selection of poetry. These are the verses that have comforted and consoled her over the past year, that she has reached for again and again. The poems offer solace in a difficult time, bringing the reader away from our own world and into a place filled with beautiful words and images.

Featuring poems by Eavan Boland, Derek Walcott, Carole Ann Duffy and W.B. Yeats, this is the perfect collection for anyone with an appreciation of the written word.

Simple Things Scarf (RRP €100.00)

Simple Things, an Irish brand specialising in the design and distribution of luxury textiles, is the newest addition to the GiftedfromIreland.com e-commerce site. They produce a range of throws, scarves, shawls and accessories using the very finest Peruvian alpaca wool and supply top retailers around the world including Bloomingdales, Harrods, Liberty and many more.

At GiftedfromIreland.com, Simple Things join a growing range of Irish brands and designers allowing customers to shop Irish and sustainable in a one-stop shop.

Stillgarden Spent-spresso Martini (RRP €29.00)

One for the wannabe mixologist!

Stillgarden’s version of an Espresso Martini, the mixture uses spent coffee grinds from their local coffee shop Boom Coffee to create a coffee vodka, and then add cold brew and a Tonka Beans syrup to create this unique take on the classic Espresso Martini

Keep chilled, pour into a chilled Martini glass, garnish with coffee beans and voila! Like a professional!

Carraig Donn ‘The Grange Obelisk Himalayan Salt Lamp’ (RRP €24.99)

This beautiful Himalayan Salt Lamp provides therapeutic light to promote relaxation, and would be a lovely feature in any home. Known to aid restful sleep, calm allergy & asthma symptoms and increase levels of serotonin in the brain which enhances mood, this is the perfect gift for the holiday stress bunny!

With its ability to boosts energy levels and the gentle relaxing, stress reducing light, you’ll be gifting them a warming, beautiful and calming presence in their home this Christmas.

Avoca ‘Icon Hair Tie Set’ (RRP €9.95)

These Icon Hair Ties from Yes Studio will take you from dull tresses to fun and playful locks in less than a second!

Bid a fond farewell to bad and boring hair days by brightening up your looks with the colourful lightning bolt and peach enamel hair ties. Perfect for making a hair-raising statement. This is a gift for the true individual who loves to make a statement.

Packaged in a cute box, this set is perfect for gifting or to keep all for yourself!

Maktus ‘Pooping Unicorn’ (RRP €9.99)

From the team that believes in 'Liking Different' comes this hilarious and whimsical gift, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

From a team of Irish artists and designers, this brand ensures to incorporate the skills of young Irish talent to produce products that steered away from traditional designs to bring something new and different to the market.

The ‘Pooping Unicorn’ is the ultimate gag gift, loaded with sweets to surprise the gift-ee.