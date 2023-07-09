This year’s top 40 items you need for your summer holidays

Embrace the summer sun and embrace the holiday spirit as the excitement for upcoming adventures builds. Whether you're embarking on a tropical paradise vacation or opting for a relaxing staycation, we have everything you need to maintain your self-care routine and keep your glow intact amidst the busiest summer days. Our thoughtfully curated collection of Holiday Essentials ensures that you are well-prepared for all your summer endeavours. From sun protection to skincare and beauty must-haves, we've got you covered.

Shield yourself from harmful rays with our range of high-quality sunscreens, nourish and hydrate your skin with our rejuvenating skincare products, and enhance your natural beauty with our selection of makeup essentials. Regardless of where your summer plans take you, our Holiday Essentials collection will make sure you look and feel your best, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the joy and relaxation of the season.

Clarins Suncare Kit – RRP €36

Give your skin the love and care it deserves with this delightful kit of sun protection products from Clarins. You can feel confident when enjoying the sun thanks to the Clarins unique formulas that combines powerful UVA and UVB filters with natural plant extracts. This kit will accompany you during sun exposure and even afterwards. It contains: Protect your face: SPF30 for the body, Protect your body: SPF50 for the face and Soothe and moisturise with the After Sun Balm all contained in a pretty pouch. ​ Available to buy exclusively from www.clarins.ie.

Clarins are also running an online exclusive Summer offer. From €70 spent, receive a free summery pouch containing 4 super-hydrating products in travel size and from €85, complete your fresh routine with an "Eau des Jardins" Body lotion in 100ml. Available exclusively on www.Clarins.ie until July 13th 2023 or while supplies last.

Smooth Stick – RRP €14.99

Smooth Stick founder Aine Kennedy considers herself put on this earth to help end all flyaway hair/baby hair nightmares! Having experienced the frustration herself, she understands the struggle of pesky flyaways only too well. After two years of R&D, she developed an effective, user-friendly solution that caters to everyone's needs while also taking care of their hair. With a simple flick of the Smooth Stick, you can tame unruly hairs and ensure they stay in place throughout the day. Whether it's providing a flawless finishing touch or completing a sleek up-do, this product eliminates the need for hairspray, gel, and bobby pins. It becomes your hair's new best friend, offering reliable support and control. Buy here.

Seoulista Beauty Fresh Skin Facial Mist – RRP £13.95/€14.95

Designed to help calm, soothe and hydrate skin irritation and redness. Simply spritz in the morning before applying the rest of your skincare regime, and sized at 50ml, it’s perfect to pop in your carry on bag and use anytime your skin needs to relax.

CLOSSY Black Packing Cubes – RRP €34.95

TV personality and celebrity stylist Judy Gilroy recently launched her new home organisation collection, CLOSSY. As a busy working mum, Judy was looking for organisational solutions to make her life and home run a little smoother. When she couldn’t find what she was looking for, she decided to create it. CLOSSY aims to calm the everyday chaos in the home with their collection of clever and stylish organisational solutions. Part of the range are these on-trend Packing Cubes with which contains six premium packing cubes for travel. Each set includes large cube with mesh cover and clips, medium cube with mesh cover and clips, small with mesh cover and clips, small cube, laundry bag and small pouch with zip. Buy here.

Seabody Luminous Prime SPF 30 – RRP €59

This lightweight, illuminating mineral SPF is enriched with anti-tyrosinase Fucoidan and marine anti-oxidants. It provides highly effective daily protection against UVA and UVB rays whilst soothing and smoothing your skin. Leaving you with an illuminating glow whilst MaraFucoidan™ neutralises free radicals from environmental stressors and pollution. The bottle size is 50ml making it super-handy for your security liquids bag. Buy here or from Brown Thomas, Arnotts or other good retailers nationwide. Visit www.seabody.com to see the full range of supplements and beauty products.

New! Charlotte's Magic Hydrator Mist 75ml – RRP €42

Charlotte's Magic Hydrator Mist is an oxygenating, hydrating face mist for an instant dewy glow on-the-go. Powered by Hyaluronic Mesh Technology to help shield the skin from daily pollution, Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, and new Kombu extract, which visibly reduces signs of digital fatigue, this is the unmissable step in your immediate skin revival routine.

Inspired by the power of an oxygen facial, it's a radiant skin rescue essence for smoother, younger looking skin. Available in all good department stores or online here.

New! Batiste Dry Conditioner – RRP €4.99/£4.25

This revolutionary new Dry Conditioner contains Aloe Vera and conditioning agents, designed to instantly soften and detangle the hair lengths in-between washes, as well as leaving a smooth and glossy shine. It’s a total game-changing with its no-mess, non-greasy formula that locks in much-needed moisture for each and every hair strand. Available in McCabes, Chemist Warehouse, Haven Pharmacy, McCauleys, McCartans and online Daisybelle.ie.

La Bougie Parfum – A Fragrant Threesome – RRP €50

This beautiful gift box contains the three bestselling La Bougie Eau de Parfum – the Iconic Mission Fig, Coconut & Hibiscus and Tuscan Bergamot. Each Eau de Parfum is perfectly pocket sized and just 10ml which means they are the perfect size to slip into a pocket, clutch bag or liquids travel bag. Available to buy from The Design Gallery or they can be bought individually directly from La Bougie here.

Dermalogica Protection 50 Sport SPF50 – RRP €43 / £39

Water-resistant (80 minutes), Broad Spectrum sun protection for face and body. This sheer solar protection treatment defends against prolonged skin damage from UV light and environmental assault. Oleosome microspheres help enhance SPF performance and counteract moisture loss triggered by extended daylight exposure. Lightweight formula helps neutralise damage and bind moisture to skin without a greasy after-feel.

Garnier Hair Drink – RRP €11.99

Earlier this year, Garnier launched their new ‘Hair Drink’ range of three products which are perfect for holiday hair prep particularly if you suffer from thirsty hair. By creating thin layers called lamellas, this liquid formula provides care to the hair. Packed with caring agents, the Hair Drink formulas deliver a smooth and shiny transformation without weigh down in less than 10 seconds. Hair is instantly detangled, visibly smooth, soft and shiny with less breakage. There are three formulas for targeted care: Banana Nourishing for dry hair, Pineapple Glowing Lengths for long dull hair and Papaya Repairing for damaged hair. To use, simply shampoo your hair and squeeze out excess water. Apply the Hair Drink directly to the hair lengths, massage for 10 seconds and rinse! Available to buy from all good retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Tangle Teezer The Wet Detangler – RRP €15

(Don’t) give your hair a break this summer and treat it to intense hydrating treatments post-sun. The Wet Detangler understands how to treat wet and vulnerable hair by easily detangling every strand, and is perfect, used in the shower, to evenly draw through a conditioning treatment or mask. Available in McCabes, McCauley, Chemist Warehouse, CH Chemist, Shaws Department Stores, Inish Pharmacy, Careplus and Gordons.

Avène’s Very High Protection Sun Cream Spray SPF50+ RRP €27.50

LA it-girls Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber swear by Avène’s Very High Protection Sun Cream Spray and were spotted sunbathing by the pool using to keep their skin protected and hydrated.

We guess they love it because the protective texture provides an immediate and long-lasting sensation of comfort, an anti-drying effect and hydration up to six hours. At the heart of the Spray is the exclusive Sunsitive protection complex which is composed of patented sun filter system containing four sun filters, for very broad and stable UVB-UVA protection along with optimal skin tolerance. It also contains powerful antioxidant Provitamin E and Avène Thermal Spring Water known for its softening, soothing and anti-irritant properties. Available at Allcare Pharmacy and Hickey’s Pharmacy nationwide.

IMAGE Skincare BIOME+ Smoothing Cloud Crème 50g – RRP €69.50 / £61

This new cloud crème has a light, fluffy texture, which means the crème melts in quickly, leaving skin soft, supple and comforted. It contains a hint of fresh natural fragrance from grapefruit extract for a light, awakening scent.

This clinically proven moisture crème delivers cloud-like hydration, working to deeply replenish, nourish and bring vitality and bounce back to the skin which is especially relevant during long hot summer days. Enriched with squalane and hyaluronic acid for a moisturized, smooth complexion. Flax and celery extracts minimize pores and improve texture, while sunflower microgreens enhance radiance. The plush texture absorbs rapidly, leaving a soft, glowing appearance. Available now from Image Skincare and selected IMAGE salons and clinics nationwide.

Q&A AHA Exfoliator Body Scrub – RRP €9.95 / £8

An expert blend of AHA’s Lactic Acid and Glycolic Acid combined with physical exfoliants help to improve skin texture and promote soft and supple skin. It also has the added benefit of being fantastic at removing tan in advance of any new application. Formulated in a creamy base, the AHA Exfoliator Body Scrub is abrasive enough to exfoliate pesky dry areas, whilst leaving skin feeling moisturised and soft. The summery and rich golden vanilla + coconut scent is combined with notes of macadamia, papaya and honeyed amber. This product is suitable for vegans, are not tested on animals, and never will be. Available from McCauley, McCabes, Chemist Warehouse, CH Tralee, Gordons, Medicare, Mckeevers and online at Cloud10Beauty.com.

Essie ‘Feel The Fizzle’ Limited-Edition Collection – RRP €9.99

The Spring Summer collection from Essie is made up of six bright shades that are meant to stimulate senses for the perfect self-care day. This season, it’s all about multisensorial experiences where colour comes to life through all your senses. Indulge in the ultimate self-care where you can feel the fizzle and be present in the you-niverse with the collection. These 6 salon-quality, vegan nail polishes will inspire you to paint on a happy state of mind for your summer travels. Available from all good pharmacies and salons nationwide.

NEOSTRATA Pure Hyaluronic Acid Biocellulose Mask – RRP €12.95

Even the thirstiest of skins will enjoy this deliciously hydrating mask. Saturated with pure hyaluronic acid, this replenishing treatment mask provides intense hydration to help plump and smooth skin. Due to its low molecular HA weight, it penetrates deeper into the skin for better long-lasting results. Perfect for dehydrated summer skin. Available in McCabes, Allcare, LIFE Pharmacy and leading pharmacies nationwide or online from neostrata.ie.

New! Vital Defense Multi-Protection Mist by Yonka – RRP € 52.50 / £46

Yon-Ka’s latest innovation, Vital Defense Multi Protection Mist, works to fight against environmental aggressions. Acting as an invisible, protective veil which keeps the skin under a breathable protective film, this hybrid skin-care product is the perfect anti-aggression shield. Its regenerating actions happen in seconds and protect the deep and superficial skin structures. This new anti-pollution, digital-defending mist is composed of 99% ingredients of natural origin and helps to boost the skin's self-defence systems providing 360° protection.

It also soothes and moisturises with the addition of Vitamin B5 and essential oils of sweet orange, green mandarin and magnolia and keeps make-up firmly set and in place, all day long. It is non-sticky, non-greasy and non-comedogenic and can also be used on the hands and hair for added protection. Available to purchase here and selected Yon-Ka salons nationwide.

NUXE Refreshing After-Sun Lotion Face & Body 200ml – RRP €25 / £21

This absolute must-have is back with a new melting formula containing fewer ingredients in total, but more natural-origin ingredients including Aloe Vera. Result: greater moisturizing effectiveness (up to 24h moisturizing effect!) and, thanks to Carob powder, extends tanning by up to +2 weeks. Overheated skin is repaired and soothed.

Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara – RRP €14.50

Let’s be honest: if we could always have lash extensions – but without any of the fuss, or the long application times – we probably would, right? Which is where the inspiration for The Falsies Surreal Mascara comes from. Designed to mimic the look that can only usually be achieved by eyelash extensions, Falsies Surreal Extensions gives an effortless, surreal effect in next to no time at all which make it a must-have product for summer travels.

Promising quick and impressive results, the intense black, entirely buildable formula not only lasts up to 24 hours, but the brand-new hybrid technology works to add length and volume, too, thanks to the different sized fibres used within it. The unique spiralled, extended helix brush has been designed to work simultaneously with the formula to ensure you’re truly able to get the best lashes of your life. Available nationwide.

King Hair & Beauty Gold Dust – Dry Shampoo – RRP €12.95

Despite its small and discreet size, it yields impressive results. A simple dusting revives your hair, adding volume and leaving it clean and fresh to maintain your beautiful locks. This quick and easy-to-apply solution swiftly banishes oils while delivering long-lasting effects. The formula boasts unique ingredients like Corn Starch, a natural alternative to talc, and Camellia Japomica Extract, which moisturizes and enhances shine. Orchid Extract repairs damaged hair and promotes moisture retention for a nourished feel. With its soft foam applicator, Gold Dust revolutionizes the way you use dry shampoo. Unlike aerosols that clog pores, this precise application targets oily strands without harming your hair or scalp. Free from talc, alcohol, and propellant gases, this powerful yet compact product is your holiday hair travel essential. Buy here.

Curly Co Curly Defining Mousse – RRP €22.99

Keep your curls defined for longer with our super lightweight mousse. Curly Defining Mousse locks in moisture giving you more bounce, strength and thickness. It tames that frizz, giving you definition and hold all-day long while enhancing gloss and shine. Protects your locks from heat whilst also repairing their damaged fibres.

New Green Angel Hand Care Trio Set – €20 (worth €30)

Green Angel’s Hand Care Trio set features their much-loved hand lotion in three luxurious scents. Jasmine, Ylang Ylang and Neroli essential oils are combined with nutrient and mineral rich Irish seaweed. These delicately scented lotions are lightweight and perfect for everyday use. The combination of nutrient-rich seaweed and pure essential oils will help to leave hands feeling soft, moisturised and cared for.

The Irish skincare specialists know the value of caring for hands and these 30ml tubes are perfect for handbags and your holidays too. Available from Green Angel at here and all good retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

KISS Falscara Eyelash Kit: If you can Mascara, you can Falscara – RRP €29.14/£26.23

A new way to lash, KISS brings you innovative technology once again with their Falscara. These beginner friendly lengthening WISPS come with an intuitive mascara-like applicator making it easy to use even for false lash newbies! Traditional false eyelashes are glued to your lash line and rest on top of your lashes. Falscara WISPS attach to the underside of your natural lashes, so you can't even see the tiny microbands that hold the WISPS together. Team it up with Falscara Overnighter (RRP €11.29/£9.97) to make your gorgeous Falscara lashes last up to an amazing 10 days!

Club L London Oyster Multi Print Wrapped Bardot Swimsuit – RRP €70 / £50

Looking for statement swimwear that exudes endless glamour? Premium RTW e-tailer Club L London’s latest collection is guaranteed to leave you in a Marrakech daze. Taking inspiration from the Moroccan city’s terracotta towers, golden deserts and cobalt night skies, all-new range Destination Daze presents luxurious villa essentials for styling under the arching palms. We especially love the Club L London Oyster Multi Print Wrapped Bardot Swimsuit. Buy here.

OPI Collection Infinite Shine – RRP €16.70 / £16.90

The OPI Infinite Shine collection is a pearl nude long-lasting nail polish that’s extra as shell. It delivers up to 11 days of long wear. It has a gel-like, high-shine finish but does not need a UV lamp for that ultimate shine. It’s also rich in pigment that doesn't fade. Applies and removes just like regular nail polish. Our fav colour must be ‘Sanding in Stilettos’ above.

OPI Collection Nail Lacquers – RRP €14.80 / £14.90

The OPI Nail Lacquer delivers up to seven days of wear. It has a fast-drying formula and comes in a refreshed range of digitally inspired pastels. The latest collection encourages consumers to have fun with colour. One of our favourites in the Lacquer range is the colour ‘Surf Naked’ above. Available at OPIUK.COM and other retailers .

P20 Sensitive Skin SPF 50+ – RRP €40 (200ML) / €25 (100ML)

P20 Sensitive Skin SPF 50+ is a gentle yet highly effective sun cream specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, Allergy Certified, and vegan, it offers up to 10 hours of very high broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. It’s advanced formula, featuring Triple Protection Technology, ensures your skin remains shielded throughout the day, providing peace of mind for those with delicate skin.

Bellamianta’s Butter Me Up Body Butter – RRP £16.99/€19.99

Get silky soft skin this summer with Bellamianta’s Butter Me Up Body Butter. This luxurious body butter is designed to give you a beautifully bronzed body and keep your skin hydrated and supple. Packed with Hyaluronic Acid, Shea Butter, and Cocoa Butter, it reduces fine lines and wrinkles while locking in moisture. With its oil-free formula, you can rest assured that your self-tanner will stay flawless between applications. Shea Butter acts as a skincare superhero, preventing cell damage and promoting collagen production for tight, youthful skin. Vitamin B reduces irritation and improves tone and texture, while Vitamin C brightens and fades hyperpigmentation. Infused with fruit extracts, this cruelty-free, vegan, and Peta-approved product is suitable for all skin types. Available now from www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide.

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment – RRP €12.99

A lightweight serum formulated with optimized high and low molecular weight Hyaluronic Acids, helps to hydrate, reduce frizz and brittleness to improve shine, whilst helping to protect hair from the impact caused by environmental pollution. Hyaluronic acid is a classic ingredient, traditionally known in skincare for its highly hydrating properties. Lack of hydration in the hair can be caused by several things, including over washing, water temperature being too high, using heated tools without heat protection or humidity. When your hair becomes dry, the hair cuticle is rough and open, causing hair to lose moisture and become frizzy. Apply to weight hair, leave for 5 minutes (or more) and dry. Available to buy here or from all good pharmacies nationwide.

NOTE Cosmetique Luminous Silk Compact Blusher – RRP €8.95/£7.95

Sculpt and define on the go with the Luminous Silk Compact Blusher. The pigmented powder of this matte blusher is formulated with moisturising argan oil to brighten cheeks without drying out your skin. From a light hint to a flush of colour, our varying shades are buildable to deliver all kinds of intensity.

Pure Paw Paw Ointment – RRP €4.99

Pure Paw Paw is a pure papaya topical ointment used for dry, chapped, cracked lips and skin to soothe and smooth. Fight against chapped lips, bites, grazes and much more. Made with fresh Australia fermented fruit and not tested on animals. Buy here.

Tan Organic NEW Anti-Aging Facial Tan Serum (RRP €44.99)

The new Tan Organic serum has been created to help you achieve a natural-looking tan so you can feel confident and radiant on those no makeup days in the hot sun whilst being kind to your skin. The serum combines the benefits of anti-aging ingredients such as Matryxl 3000, apple stem cell peptides, orange peel oil, and gluconolactone that work together to nourish the skin, improve its texture, and tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Available here and in all good pharmacies and retailers including Boots and Dunnes Stores nationwide.

Andrew Fitzsimons MODEL Volume Boosting Wave Spray – RRP €14.99 / £11

If there’s anyone you should put your trust in for luscious locks, it’s Irish celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Trusted by the likes of Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox and even JLo, it’s fair to say Andrew knows everything there is to know about hair. His Volume Range is fantastic at doing the job of creating volume to the flattest of hair. His Volume Wave Spray by Andrew Fitzsimons accentuates the beauty of your hair’s natural waves for textured, volumized and tousled supermodel locks perfect to take you through days out, dinners with friends, outdoor days at the beach and evenings in the sun. Formulated for heat-free styling without crunch or stickiness. You're you covered AF.

Rare Beauty, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush – RRP $23

The Selena Gomez Rare Beauty Liquid Blush is an essential purchase for your summer make up bag and beyond. A weightless, long-lasting liquid blush that blends and builds beautifully for a soft, healthy flush. Airy, lightweight liquid formula blends and builds effortlessly for a soft flush of colour. They are infused with long-lasting colour pigments for all-day wear—a little goes a long way. Mistake-proof too, they layer beautifully over liquid/powder formulas without disturbing makeup. Available in 13 matte and dewy finishes. Buy here.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray – RRP €15.99/£10.99 or Lotion – RRP €16.95/£13.95

Now you can give your legs a makeover in just seconds, with Sally Hansen’s iconic Airbrush Legs! Stay fresh and natural looking all day. No sun. No salon. No streaks. Just flawless-looking, irresistible, sexy legs. This lightweight longwearing leg makeup, enriched with Palmaria Extract, provides a full coverage and is water and transfer resistant. Bare legs are nice. Airbrush Legs are irresistible.

Plus, with leg makeup, like Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, there is no need for prep and you can simply wash it off the next day! Perfect for one day tans, holiday top ups or to add a sun kissed glow in an instant. Sally Hansen is available nationwide from all major pharmacies.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% – RRP €6

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% formula is a water-based serum that boosts skin brightness, improves skin smoothness and reinforces the skin barrier over time. It contains a high 10% concentration of Niacinamide (vitamin b3) and zinc PCA. The key reason we think this is a Summer Essential is for its universal properties which act on blemish-prone skin to smooth and brighten, signs of congestion and visible shine. Suited to all skin types. Buy here.

Drunk Elephant D Bronzi Drops – €34 at Boots.ie

Last but by no means least, Drunk Elephant is already one of the buzziest brands on #skintok — and the rise of its D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops serum is making sure it stays that way for Summer 2023. Squeeze a drop or two of this antioxidant-packed serum into your moisturizer for a vacay-ready glow. Buy from Boots.ie here.