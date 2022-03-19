This year’s top 100 gift for your mum on Mother’s Day.

Every day should really be Mother’s Day, but Sunday, 27th March this year is the day to show your mum what she means to you. We have rounded up this year’s gifts that will bring a smile to your mum’s face.

Clarins Nutri-Lumiere Revive – RRP €111

New Clarins Nutri-Lumière Revive is a revitalising, multi-function care product that immediately beautifies skin. It is ideal for restoring radiance, firming and plumping up undernourished mature skin. Complete anti-ageing action that focuses on restoring radiance of your mum’s skin. It helps combat yellow tones in the skin with persimmon extract and its slightly purple-toned finish, which optically corrects the yellow. Buy here.

Brunch at The Bellevue Restaurant, Delgany.

If you haven’t dined in the award-winning Bellevue Restaurant yet, then it’s time to add it to your bucket list. Your mum will also love the gift of a Bellevue Brunch at the hands of top head chef Phil Moran. Available on Saturday and Sunday between 10.30am and 2.30pm, you and your mum can dine on dishes such as Creamy Field Mushroom Bruschetta with Sautéed Spinach & Tarragon, Honey Mustard Ham Hock with Cavolo Nero, Poached Eggs & Hollandaise on Grilled Sourdough, The Full Bellevue, Smoothie Bowl, American Fluffy Pancakes and so much more. To buy a voucher, visit here or call 01 287 4642 to make a reservation. And if you are feeling very generous, make a night of it by staying in their elegant rooms in the sister Horse & Hound Guest House.

Luxury ‘Cross Body Door Bag’ by My name is Ted – RRP €595

Hand-crafted from 100% full grain Italian leather with solid brass hardware, the classically shaped door bag is the perfect cross body bag. A staple in every woman’s closet, the bags’ wide shoulder strap with adjustable rivet makes for a comfortable wear with ample space for your everyday items in its interior spaces, luxuriously lined with Italian suede. With a range of colour combinations available, which one is perfect for your mum? My name is Ted is available online at www.mynameisted.ie.

Emma by Jane – Savannah Huggies & Pearl Charm – RRP €149

These stunning 14ct gold Dipped Huggie Hoops with gorgeous Pearl Charms were designed to be worn day and night. The charms can also be removed to wear the gold huggies on their own to create another look. Buy here.

Brooke & Shoals Citrus Favourites Gift Set – RRP € 59.95

The is the perfect Irish made gift for your mum. It is made by the wonderful Irish business Brooke & Shoals and includes a lemon verbena & bergamot diffuser; grapefruit & lemongrass candle and a lemon verbena & bergamot travel sized candle. If your mum is more of a floral lady, then the Floral Gift Set is stunning too boasting a neroli blossom & lavender diffuser, white lily & ylang ylang candle and a neroli blossom & lavender travel candle too. Buy from their delightful shop on the Main Street of Greystones, Co. Wicklow, online here or from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Painterly Herringbone Throw in pink & grey by Magee – RRP €179

Designed and woven at the Magee Mill in Donegal, the intricate weave of this wool throw creates a painterly herringbone pattern. The Magee in-house design team looks to the rugged land and seascapes of Donegal when selecting yarns and colour. Here, soft shades of pink and grey are flecked with unexpected neps of colour throughout. Finished with tasselled fringing, your mum will love this statement throw as it adds texture, warmth and pattern to her lounge. Buy here.

Kiehl’s reveals New Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream – RRP €46.50

Kiehl’s only recently revealed their latest innovation within the heralded Midnight Recovery family – their new Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream. This night cream is one that your mum will love – it reduces fine lines, smooths skin texture and strengthens the skin lipids for more youthful skin by morning, delivered in a creamy, cloud-light texture. It also locks in moisture all night for visible plumpness; visibly restores skin overnight for more supple, radiant skin by morning. Available exclusively from Arnotts Beauty Hall, Henry Street, Dublin 1 or online at www.arnotts.ie and Brown Thomas Limerick, Cork and Dundrum, from BT2 Blanchardstown and Liffey Valley and online at www.brownthomas.com.

Month of MoMe Cards – RRP €25

This pack of 30 colourful flash cards is an extremely thoughtful gift for your mum. Each one has a positive message on them – a little reminder to her to take 'a moment for herself. MoMe Cards are to encourage us to remember that making moments for ourselves throughout the day is okay and can actually benefit those around us. Each pack contains 30 cards – one to use each day of your average month. Buy here.

Crystals and Co ‘Mini Mama Necklace’ – RRP €49

Treat your Mother to the gorgeous new addition to Crystals & Co. MAMA collection. With 3-micron gold plated over stainless steel and tarnished resistant, this is a gift she will truly love this Mother’s Day. Buy here.

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (published by Harper Collins)

Your mum will love this new murder mystery thriller from the No.1 million-copy bestselling author Lucy Foley. Jess needs a fresh start. She’s broke and alone, and she’s just left her job under less-than-ideal circumstances. Her half-brother Ben didn’t sound thrilled when she asked if she could crash with him for a bit, but he didn’t say no, and surely everything will look better from Paris. Only when she shows up – to find a very nice apartment, could Ben really have afforded this? – he’s not there. The longer Ben stays missing, the more Jess starts to dig into her brother’s situation, and the more questions she has. Ben’s neighbours are an eclectic bunch, and not particularly friendly. Jess may have come to Paris to escape her past, but it’s starting to look like it’s Ben’s future that’s in question. The socialite – The nice guy – The alcoholic – The girl on the verge – The concierge. Everyone's a neighbour. Everyone's a suspect. And everyone knows something they’re not telling. Available in all good bookshops nationwide.

Breakfast in Bed Hamper by Adare Manor – RRP €125

Room service, right at home. The iconic Mother’s Day experience of breakfast in bed, elevated as only Adare Manor can. Just as endearing as burnt toast and cold tea served up by little hands, but a great deal more delicious. This irresistible Breakfast in Bed hamper is full to the brim of Adare Manor favourites including a jar of precious Adare Manor honey, handmade granola, strawberry and champagne jam, breakfast marmalade, Adare Manor candle and their 1832 signature tea. Order here.

Tommy Hilfiger Small Luxe Leather Bucket Bag – RRP €199.90

This statement compact bucket bag, in colour Strawberry Fields, is given the luxe treatment with gold-tone hardware and woven leather detailing on the detachable strap. It’s made of leather and comes in at a dinky 20 x 12 x 18cm in size which is perfect for your mum to hold her phone and a few beauty essentials. Buy here.

L’Occitane Delicate Shea Ultra Light Cream – RRP €24.50

This Delicate Shea Ultra Light Cream combines the nourishing properties of a balm with the lightness of a mousse to protect and moisturise skin for up to 24 hours. Its whipped and airy formula, composed of 5% shea butter, gently melts into the skin leaving it supple and comfortable, but also delicately fragranced with the floral scent.

L’Occitane Delicate Shea Light Hand Cream – RRP from €10.50

Enriched with 20% shea butter, as well as a blend of almond, honey, and coconut oil, hands are left soft and nourished, but also beautifully scented with the Delicate Shea fragrance. The cream itself is absorbed rapidly, leaving the hands soft and smooth without feeling oily, whilst its packaging is composed of 95% recyclable aluminium. Also available in the range is the L’Occitane Delicate Shea Lip Balm – RRP €10. Given its compact size and its beautiful, baby pink packaging, this lip balm is a hand-bag essential. Buy here or visit any L'Occitane store including Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

‘The Full Irish’ Tasting Menu at Wildflower Restaurant

Adrian Martin has launched his new fully Irish Tasting Menu in The Wildflower Cellar at his recently opened Wildflower Restaurant by Adrian Martin on Dublin’s South Richmond Street just in time for Mother’s Day. The 10-course tasting menu, which also includes snacks and surprises, consists solely of Irish produce. The menu also offers a selection of Irish wines which he describes as some of the best wines he has tasted. Bookings are available via www.wildflowerrestaurant.ie.

Sarah Keary – BYSK x Vogue 7-Piece Brush Set – RRP €89

This is the ultimate glam toolkit for perfecting your makeup look whether you are a pro or a novice. Every brush has a beautiful matte finish in a gorgeous pink ombre pantone to make you feel fabulous every day! The BYSK x Vogue 7-piece set consists of: Powder Brush, Foundation Brush, Contour/Blush Brush, Highlighter Brush, Eye Duo Brush, Eyeshadow/Concealer Duo Brush and Brow/Liner Duo Brush. Buy here

Liquid Silk Face & Body Illuminator by KASH Beauty – RRP €19.95

If your mum is embracing the pared-back natural aesthetic of fluffy brows, a dewy base, flushed cheeks and glossy lips then she needs the KASH Beauty Liquid Silk Face & Body Illuminator. It can be used as a primer or highlighter or can be added to her favourite foundation to deliver a dewiness and light-reflecting glow. Buy here.

FUJIFILM Imagine Photo Gifts

With so much time over the last two years spent apart, there’s a lot to be thankful for this year – and what better way to spread the love than creating a gift from a gorgeous memory. FUJIFILM Imagine means experiencing the pleasure of holding a lasting memory in our hand, not just on our phone, to celebrate life’s memorable moments.

FUJIFILM Imagine makes creating memories fun and allows you to design unique, thoughtful gifts that make perfect mementos. All you have to do is choose your favourite moments and decide which gorgeous gift from FUJIFILM you’d prefer.

There are quirky gifts like personalised mugs, jigsaws, mouse mats and heart shaped cushions for a unique gift this Mother’s Day surprise. Find everything you need online here at www.fujifilmimagine.ie and on mobile, with the FUJIFILM Imagine app here

Apricot Whip Moisturiser by Eminence – RRP €62

Revitalise your mum’s complexion with the power of pure apricot infused with healthy doses of vitamins A, B, C and D. The age-defying properties of apricot, Coenyzme Q10 and Alpha Lipoic Acid will enrich and nourish her skin, giving it the appearance of a youthful glow. It’s perfect for pre-make-up moisturization and smells divine! Ingredients include apricot, carrot and biocomplex which is an essential antioxidant to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Buy here.

Apricot Body Oil by Eminence – RRP €41

Your mum’s senses will be seduced with this luxurious Apricot Body Oil. Ultra-hydrating apricot oil is blended with an assortment of essential oils, such as grape seed and jojoba, to create a luscious massage oil that will leave her skin feeling irresistibly soft and supple. Ingredients include Apricot Kernel Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Jojoba Oil and Pomegranate Seed Oil along with biocomplex too. Buy here.

Bose Sleepbuds II – White – RRP €259, now €199

Your mum can’t sleep? Everyday stress, snoring, noisy neighbours? There’s plenty that keeps you awake. The Sleepbuds II are clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster. Tiny and comfortable, Sleepbuds work with the Bose Sleep app to deliver relaxing sounds to help your mum fall asleep and use Bose noise masking technology so you stay asleep all night. Sleepbuds may look like tiny earphones, but rather than streaming music or podcasts, they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds, so you can fall asleep easier and wake more refreshed. Buy from Currys.ie here.

Lusso Tan ‘Blooming Mama To Be Tanning Balm’ – RRP €30

This is an extremely thoughtful gift for a mum-to-be this Mother’s Day as it is specially formulated for pre and post-partum use. The ‘Blooming Mama To Be Tan’ is antioxidant rich and will restore the promised pregnancy glow. This revolutionary pregnancy tanning formula maintains skin’s elasticity, helping to prevent stretchmarks, whilst providing a gorgeous golden colour to maximise wellbeing both during pregnancy and after the arrival of the little one. Buy here.

Skinician Advanced Restoring Night Cream – RRP €52.50

If your mum is worried about ageing skin or signs of ageing then this Skinician Advanced Restoring Night Cream is the perfect solution. Within 4 weeks, she will awaken to a brighter, more youthful complexion. It is an advanced night cream that fights the signs of ageing by increasing collagen and elastin production for plumper, firmer skin. Formulated with clinically proven Regenacell™, Botanical B-Glucans, and Vitamin E to hydrate, protect and reduce fine lines and wrinkles for younger-looking skin. Buy here.

Klorane Laboratories Quinine Haircare Range – RRP from €12.50

If your mum suffers from thinning hair then this is a gift that will keep on giving. From hormonal imbalances to postpartum induced hair thinning, it’s known that up to 80% of women will experience temporary hair loss at some stage in their lifetime. With powerful quinine and organic Edelweiss extracts, Vitamin B and Caffeine, the Quinine range gently cleanses, conditions, strengthens, promotes stronger hair and limits breakages with hair loss being reduced after only one month. Also in the range is the Quinine Serum which combines an effective balance of ingredients to fortify and nourish hair. Klorane is available from selected pharmacies nationwide and online at Millies.ie.

‘Signature Selection’ Chocolate Gift Box by Praline Pastry & Chocolate Shop – RRP from €13

Praline Pastry & Chocolate Shop in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork has launched a sumptuous new signature range of handcrafted gourmet chocolates and a lavish homemade afternoon tea just in time for Mother’s Day. A ‘Signature Selection’ Chocolate Gift Box has been created comprising six specially created fillings, each one inspired by some of her region’s top artisan food producers. Available for delivery nationwide pre and post Mother’s Day, Praline’s ‘Signature Selection’ range includes Vanilla Salted Caramel, Heather Honey & Orange, Raspberry & Passionfruit, Toffee Apple, Praline & Coffee, and Jasmine & Poppy Seed flavoured chocolates. Order online here.

Paul Costelloe Living Studio Red Diamond Silk Scarf at Dunnes Stores – RRP €50

A beautiful offering from Paul Costelloe, this diaphanous silk scarf is the ideal finishing touch to any outfit. Its floral-inspired diamond print and wonderfully smooth texture will quickly make it one of your mum’s wardrobe favourites. Brought to you by Irish designer Paul Costelloe, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Available to buy here or from Dunnes Stores Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Ultraceuticals Even Skintone Smoothing Moisturiser – RRP €59

The new Ultraceuticals Even Skintone Smoothing Moisturiser is an effective, lightweight and fast acting moisturiser developed to visibly smooth your mum’s skin tone and to support her skin's Natural Moisturising Factor (NMF). This state-of-the-art formula features Niacinimide (Vitamin B3) and Ethyl Ascorbate (3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid) which have been shown to help smooth and even out the skin tone. Designed to address dryness & dehydration, appearance of fine Lines & wrinkles, uneven skintone enlarged pores, surface discolouration and skin blotchiness and sensitivity. Visit here to find your local stockist.

Danu Ceramics ‘White Moon & Star Necklace’ via Gifted From Ireland – RRP €45

This piece is handmade from porcelain, glazed and adorned with genuine 22k gold lustre accents. They are strung on an 16''chain with an adorable gold fill star. Each piece is presented in pretty custom packaging. To buy this or other beautiful gifts from Gifted from Ireland, visit here.

White and Green Organic Luxury Bed Set (Double) – RRP €140

Give the gift of a wonderful night's sleep with White and Green's Organic Luxury Bed set. Their luxury bedding is 300 thread count in a sateen weave, the best mixture of softness, quality, breathability and durability. These stunning luxury sheets are also easy to wash and iron – so it’s a win win! Buy here

Soundwaves Print by Jando

A print by Jando, the award-winning Irish printmaking studio, will make you their favourite child – guaranteed. For a unique gift take a look at Soundwaves by Jando – a visually striking print of any sound that would mean a lot to your mum – a personal message, your reading of line from their favourite poem, a verse of their song – the only limit is your imagination! This is art with meaning, to grace any wall, and prompt the fondest feelings. Shop here.

Poppylane Special Mum Gift Box – RRP €49

This luxurious gift box for one of the most important women in your life contains all the essentials for your mum to sit back and enjoy the day. It makes a beautiful present as it is gifted in a personalised gift box that your mum will have forever. It includes a bottle of The Old Curiosity Gin, Dried Lavender Bunch, Award Winning Handmade Irish Chocolates and a Mum Hanging Decoration. You can choose from one of our premium personalised keepsake Ivory gift boxes or from our beautiful yet simple Kraft gift boxes. Buy here.

it’s Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Shadow Sticks – RRP €25

it’s all in the eyes! Superhero No-Tug Shadow Sticks are everything your mum will love about eyeshadow, now in an easy-to-use, up to 16 hour wear cream shadow stick. Featuring it’s exclusive No-Tug Technology, this blendable eyeshadow stick glides onto the lids without tugging on your mum’s delicate eye area. Featuring both matte and pearl finishes, it’s completely buildable for a perfect eye look! Plus, it’s formulated with a built-in eyeshadow primer for a creaseless finish that won’t settle into eyelid creases and wrinkles. With just one simple step, it’s truly single swipe super shadow! Buy from Brown Thomas here.

Zzzana Pyjamas Sets – RRP €85

Zzzana sleepwear is available in a selection of beautifully curated limited edition prints in both full-length and short styles as well as robes, matching eye masks and scrunchies, to suit every mum's taste and personality. The range includes Zzzana Pyjamas Sets in ziggy (a tropical zebra print), Cleo (a blue leopard print) as well as Vixen in pink and many more! Available from UK size 8 to UK size 22 online at www.zzzana.com.

MoMuse Cluster Oval Open Earrings from Avoca – RRP €75

Avoca truly is your one stop location for all your Mother’s Day necessities and to make the celebrations as special as can be. From treasures to last a lifetime to luxurious gift hampers, spoil Mum this Mother's Day. One of our favourite options this year is the MoMuse jewellery which you can now instore or online too. These Gold-Filled Small Cluster Oval Open Earrings are made with 14 carat gold and feature a small crystal cluster ball. Available in Avoca Stores or from Avoca here.

Savida Nati Print Scarf at Dunnes Stores – RRP €10

Created with a vivid floral print in pink and orange, this silky scarf from Savida will liven up any outfit for your mum. Available exclusively at Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Real Techniques ‘Prep & Prime Face Skincare Set’ – RRP €22.95

The Real Techniques Prep and Prime Set has 4 skin prep tools for your mum’s pre-makeup routine.

RT 101 Prep Brush: Densely packed, firm bristles for mess-free application of moisturizers, serums, primers, or masks dry.

RT 103 Dry Facial Brush: Use this textured brush dry to gently exfoliate for healthy-looking skin.

RT 102 Under Eye Reviver: Stationary aluminium ball for cooling under eye massage using her favourite serum.

RT 104 Lip Exfoliating Brush: Use in circular motions with your favourite lip balm or lip scrub to gently exfoliate and smooth your lips

Available from LookFantastic.ie.

Bobbie Watches, The Ella – RRP £210

Bobbie Watches are an independent female-owned watch brand, is on a mission to shake up the traditional male-oriented watch industry with its colourful and stylish designs. Inspired by three female icons of the 20th century – Frida Kahlo, Ella Fitzgerald, and Iris Apfel – Bobbie Watches’ first collection celebrates strong, independent women. The Ella, comes with a rose gold case, with a baby blue face and our signature, premium leather multi-colored strap. All of The Bobbie watches house a Miyota GL30 quartz movement. Buy here.

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C 10 Serum

Pure Vitamin C 10 prevents and helps correct the appearance of aging, even for sensitive skin. Instantly skin feels softer, more hydrated, and glowing. Wrinkles and fine lines appear reduced, skin texture and tone look more uniform and even. It has been tested on sensitive skin and is perfect if your mum is worried about wrinkles, lack of radiance and skin irregularities (texture and tone). Available in all good pharmacies nationwide, Boots.ie, McCabes and LloydsPharmacy.

Ella & Jo Cosmetics ‘Relax & Renew Night Cream’ – RRP €50

The brand-new nourishing daily Night Cream contains a super blend of ingredients to stimulate skin renewal, plump out lines and wrinkles and hydrate and repair the skin while you sleep. A treat for the senses to help you unwind and relax at the end of a busy day. It is one of the first products in Ireland to use Bakuchiol – a natural vitamin a, bakuchiol works as efficiently as a retinol but without the risk of skin irritation. Buy here.

He-shi Facial Tanning Bundle – RRP €67.13, now €44.95

Your mum need not be scared of face tanning anymore with this He-shi facial bundle. With the products contained in this bundle, she can achieve a natural yet flawless face tan. The versatile bundle gives her the freedom to use the products together for an altogether glowy finish or use them individually to tan, highlight or bronze her skin. The bundle includes He-shi HD Wonder Glow, Overnight Hyaluronic Tan Balm & Multi-Fusion Bronze. Buy here.

The Buff Day Spa “Mom & Me Spa Package” – RRP €148 per person

The Buff Day Spa on South King Street in Dublin 2 has reintroduced its Mom & Me Spa Package, costing just €148 per person. It offers two of the day-spa’s most popular treatments; a rejuvenating thirty-minute back massage and a nourishing Dermalogica Spa custom facial. This pampering treat includes the blissful candle-lit relaxation area for soothing time-out together, sipping herbal tea and relaxing in fluffy robes! Visit The Buff Day Spa for more lovely Mother’s Day gift ideas.

LanaiBLO hairdryer – from €99.99

This year give your mum the luxury of time and great hair with a super powerful and quick LanaiBLO hairdryer. It has a 2400-watt powerful motor, innovative technology and lightweight design that will deliver salon quality blow dries for your mum. It is available in 10 different shades and with the unique option to personalize which makes them the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Buy here.

The Magnificent Palette from Mrs Glam – RRP €36.95

The newly released Magnificent Palette from MRS Glam, the brainchild of top Irish Makeup Artist Michelle Regazzoli Stone and Brendan McDowell of BPerfect Cosmetics, is sure to become a mainstay in your mum’s collection. Featuring 28 unique shades, with a mix of 15 High Pigment Mattes, 9 Luxe Shimmers, 1 Velvet Cream Contour, 1 Velvet Cream Blusher and 2 Velvet Cream Highlighters, the Magnificent Palette will breathe new life into her day-to-day routine. The rich, vibrant pantones are all developed to reflect on Michelle’s deep Italian roots, bringing the golden sands, rolling valleys and crystal-clear waves to life in makeup form. Buy here.

Juvi Icon Cube Necklace – RRP €75

Irish jewellery brand Juvi Designs new Icon Collection, make the perfect gift for your icon this Mother's Day but it’s this Icon Cube Necklace that has caught our eye. Crafted using recycled 925 Sterling Silver coated in 2 micon 18ct gold, it comes with a chain length of 16″ with 2″ extension. Buy here or in store at the Juvi counter in Arnotts and Brown Thomas, Cork now.

Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic Crane Kimono at Dunnes Stores – RRP €40

This colourful and cosy kimono has been created with 100% cotton for maximum comfort. The perfect item to liven up your mum’s leisure time. Matching items are available. Brought to you by Irish designer Carolyn Donnelly, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Remington Hydraluxe Volumising Air Styler – RRP €39.99

Your mum will be able to create an enviable bouncy blow-dry at home that will no longer leave her worried about excessive heat damage, as the Hydraluxe Volumising Air Styler provides salon-worthy volume that maintains the hair’s moisture levels. With 3 heat and 2 speed settings to choose from, the Volumising Air Styler allows her to personalise her blow-dry, tailoring the experience perfectly to her hair type and setting the new bounce in place with the Cool Shot feature. Available from Currys.ie, independent Irish electrical retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Rituals Gift Set – The Ritual Of Sakura, Renewing Ceremony – RRP €69.90

Your mum will celebrate each day as a new beginning with these care products based on the fabulous aromas of cherry blossom and rice milk. This extra-large gift box contains a foaming shower gel, body scrub, body cream, hair & body mist, hand wash and scented candle. Buy here or from Rituals, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Deluxe Flower Press & Herbarium Set via Jiminy.ie – RRP €44.99

Celebrating your mum doesn't have to mean flowers wrapped in plastic, Irish company, Jiminy.ie, has an eco-conscious Mother's Day gift idea for you. With this gift idea, you can preserve those special moments with this beautiful Flower Press Kit. Handmade in a small studio near Madrid, it includes everything you need: a flower press made from pine wood which has been hand stamped, a herbarium folder for storing and classifying your plants and herbs, a pair of scissors for cutting your finds, paper, and a guide to becoming a flower pressing expert. Buy here.

The Spotlight Oral Care Mother’s Day Ultimate Care Bundle – RRP €125

This set includes all the essentials your mum needs for a bright, white and healthy smile. Packaged in a Mother’s Day gift set, the bundle includes a Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush, 14-day supply of Teeth Whitening Strips, full size Toothpaste for Teeth Whitening and Teeth Whitening Pen. Buy here.

Thérapie Clinic Voucher – €100

Treat your mum to a Thérapie Voucher this Mother's day. This voucher can be used for Laser Hair removal, Anti-wrinkle injections, Dermal Fillers, Coolsculpting along with advanced skin treatments. Buy here.

Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic Decal Candle at Dunnes Stores – RRP €10

Gift your mum an exquisite fragrance with this scented candle from Carolyn Donnelly. Featuring a beautifully decorated tumbler, these elegant candles have a burn time of 50 hours. It comes in Red – Warm Cinnamon and Clove, Wine – Birch, Bark and Vanilla, Aqua – Aromatic Cedarwood and Musk and Light Blue – Warm Amber Blossom. Brought to you by Irish designer Carolyn Donnelly, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

LED Light Therapy at The Wicklow Street Clinic, Dublin 2

The beauty industry is so adept at picking up on scientific discoveries and making them apply to our skin. The Wicklow Street Clinic has now introduced LED Facials as part of their incredibly varied range of skin treatments. Originally developed by NASA for growing plants, LED light has so many beauty applications and is divided into Red, Blue and Yellow LED.

Red LED helps heal wounds, lowers redness and helps with lines and wrinkles. Blue LED reduces oil production and is excellent for eczema and psoriasis without UV. Yellow LED light helps the overall health of the skin and helps with SAD (seasonal affective disorder) and collagen production.

The award-winning clinic on Wicklow Street, Dublin 2 offers a 15-minute (€35) and 35-minute (€50) slots as well as an Eminence Organic Facial along with LED therapy for €130. Pick a voucher up for your mum here.

OMT at BT Dundrum – Fiona Petite Bouquet & Candle Set – RRP €55

OneMoreThing.ie has a stunning range of everbloom bouquets exclusively for Brown Thomas customers. They come in several colour palettes which would suit any home interior scheme. The Fiona Petite Bouquet & Candle Set is a delightful mix of pinks which comes with a stunning candle made personally by founder Vivian Wong-McKendry. Visit Brown Thomas Dundrum Town Centre or visit www.onemorething.ie for more.

The Mantras by The Head Plan and Roxie Nafousi – RRP €25

A mantra is a positive affirming statement repeated out loud or in your head at any time. They work by sending positive messages to the subconscious parts of your brain, which is where self-worth, self-belief and capacity for self-love really lives. This gift idea is made up of 52 inspirational mantra cards, presented in a beautiful and luxurious woven and silk-printed presentation box with a ribbon pull, making for a beautiful gift for a loved one or most importantly for yourself. Users will enjoy guided notes on how to get the most from this game-changing self-development tool and will also find a personal letter from prolific Author and manifestation expert Roxie Nafousi inside. Buy now.

The Cloud10 Beauty Mother’s Day Gift Set – RRP €104, now just €49.95

The limited-edition Cloud10 luxurious Mother’s Day Gift Set would make a perfect gift to spoil your special mum. The Cloud 10 Beauty exclusive Mother’s Day Gift Set is packed with best-selling products from top rated brands, all at an incredible price. Buy here.

The Botany Range by Silk Prestige – RRP from €49

This delightful gift makes a lovely alternative to the traditional diffuser. You choose your favourite flower from The Botany Range by Silk Prestige for a diffuser that will suit any décor and add elegance to any home. This is the stylish alternative to room sprays, stick diffusers, or oil-burning diffusers and make a perfect and thoughtful gift. Each flower in the Botany floral diffuser range is made from silk, and feels and looks ‘just picked’ fresh, presented in a simple but classic glass vase in a base of clear resin ‘water’. Each flower has a bespoke designed fragrance, which you spritz onto the bloom to freshen the scent as often as you like. Available in 12 different designs, there is bound to be one your mum would love. Buy here.

Tickets to ‘Van Gogh Dublin – An Immersive Journey’

Share a very unique experience with your Mum at ‘Van Gogh Dublin – An Immersive Journey’, arriving to the RDS this May 16th. This ‘immersive journey’ is set to be the most exciting and visually amazing experience to come to Ireland for years. In short – It is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular, where you are immersed in Van Gogh’s most famous works through advanced A.I. technology. “So it feels like you are surrounded by the artwork and that the artwork is a living, breathing thing”, according to the Project Director, Jillian Wilson. Buy tickets at vangoghdublin.com.

Signature Editions Mother’s Day gifting

Sometimes it’s hard finding the right Mother’s Day gifts to make your mum feel extra special so, to make your life a little easier, Signature Editions have curated a selection of Boxes of Joy which have been designed to add a touch of joy to any home. Designed to be mixed and matched, each item from Signature Editions Mother’s Day collection creates an equally elegant and fashionable table setting.

Box Of Joy – Lilac Twist Table Setting (RRP €54.95)

6 x Lilac lacquer twist candle

1 x Green bud vase

1 x Gold circle candle holder

1 x Bold Bunny personalised greeting card and black luxury gift box with tissue wrapping

Link to buy online here.

A gift from Killruddery – RRP various.

This year Killruddery, have a beautiful selection of gifts and experiences to ensure your Mum feels like a Lady this Mother’s Day. From breakfast in bed hampers, spring posies, a Mother’s Day lunch on the 27th March, to a range of botanical workshops taking place throughout the year – showing the special woman in your life just how much you care has never been easier. If it’s a little TLC that she needs, then the Love to Mum Hamper (€80) is perfect. It includes a bottle of Pet Native Organic Sparkling Rosé, Zaeire Artisan Chocolates, Nik’s Organic Bed Time Kiss Tea, rhubarb candle and relaxing pillow spray from Herb Dublin. For more information on the gifts available this Mother’s Day and more, visit www.killruddery.com.

Kilkenny Design is the home of quality Irish design and craft and this Mother’s Day you can select the perfect gift for your mum. We love:

Eoin O'Connor Mutz Set of 4 Mugs RRP €35

Eoin O Connor is one of Ireland's leading contemporary artists and he has spent many years creating a luxury brand with both his original paintings and fine art prints. In July 2019 Eoin launched a café range with Tipperary Crystal which has grown significantly since that time. Eoin is constantly developing new products and the addition of this collection of dog mugs would be a perfect gift for your dog loving mum.

Enibas Anam Grá Disc & Chain – RRP €40

The Anam collection of initial disc pendants embody the love, family, personality and soul stories we hold dear. A tiny disc inscribed with Grá (love) is included with every chain, to signify self-love especially for you. This is a sterling silver chain. To complete the piece, you can add your either a silver or gold disc hand stamped with your mum’s initial

Bog Buddies Bog Heart Frame – RRP €27.95

Bog Heart is handmade, it is 100% Irish and 100% Organic made from pure Irish bog in Athlone, the heart of Ireland. The heart is a symbol of our spiritual and emotional core. The bog heart is mounted in a wooden frame.

For more, see Kilkenny Stores nationwide or buy online from kilkennyshop.com.

Seabody Sea To Self – was €270 now €250

If the family are coming together on buying one gift for your mum, then this one is for you. You will be taking care of your mum’s intrinsic and extrinsic beauty and wellness needs with this nourishing package. Each product has been carefully biodesigned with Seabody’s proprietary marine molecules from sea to self. The gift includes Glycan Enrich Moisturiser, Aquasurge Day Serum and Overnight Elixir Serum. Seabody is available to purchase from www.seabody.com, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Pale Rose Pink Ceramic Vase by The Blue Door – RRP €45

This bulb shaped curved ceramic flower vase comes in a pale rose pink that your mums will adore. It is a stunning Scandinavian ceramic in minimalist designs reaching 13cm high. Buy here.

essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener – RRP €12.99

Have your mum’s nails had enough? With constant hand washing, sanitising and general wear and tear, it’s time to help your mum strengthen her nails. essie’s new ‘Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener’ is an all-in-one solution for damaged, dull and weak nails. The formula will create a protective barrier for your mum’s nails against daily wear and tear; and the tinted finish also helps to brighten her nails with a natural glow and healthy shine. Available in two sheer tints from Boots.ie, beauty salons and all good pharmacies nationwide.

Mother’s Day Gift Box from BoxofWine.ie – RRP €69.95

Box of Wine, Ireland’s first “tailored to your taste” wine subscription company, has created a range of gift boxes which will add a touch of sparkle to your Mother’s Day this year. Box of Wine has four different gift boxes depending on whether your mum likes red wine, white wine, rosé or Prosecco. Each box is filled with tasty Irish treats and beautiful products including a bottle of wine, Dalkey Handmade Soap, Celtic Apothecary Candle, Best Mammy Irish Socksciety Socks, Chez Emily Hot Chocolate Swirl and a pouch of Skellig Chocolate Brittle. Order here now.

Green Angel Mother’s Day Gift Set – RRP €55, now €38

This Mother’s Day, show your mum your thanks with a gorgeous Green Angel gift set that she will use every day. Watch her face light up when she unzips her reusable complimentary Green Angel cosmetic bag filled with a 200ml Cleansing Lotion, a 50 ml Collagen Face Cream and a luxurious Cleansing Pad. Buy online from www.greenangel.com or purchase nationwide from Green Angel stockists including pharmacies and in selected leading department stores such as Avoca, Dunnes Stores, Shaw’s and Kilkenny Shop.

Dinner at the Canal Bank Café

The perfect restaurant date is always a smash hit gift, so treat your Mum to a night at iconic Dublin favourite, Canal Bank Café. Named after its view of the Grand Canal, the hotspot has been a stylish Dublin institution for the country’s top movers and shakers since they first opened their doors in 2001. Canal Bank Café has always boasted an atmosphere of casual sophistication and style, while never trying to be trendy. Visit www.canalbankcafe.ie to make a reservation.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream 30ml – usually €30.95, now only €26.95

Celebrity Favourite Dr. Hauschka’s Rose Day Cream captures the strength and softness of the rose to nourish and protect normal, dry and sensitive skin. A true classic, the Rose Day Cream captures the strength and softness of the rose to nourish and protect normal, dry and sensitive skin, making it a gift that will truly delight Mum come Mother’s Day. For further details on these great Mother’s Day gift ideas, visit your local stockiest or online at www.drh.ie.

Liwu Trinity Knot Silver Necklace – RRP €69

Precious, like your mum, an Irish-designed and crafted Liwu piece is contemporary jewellery, with meaning, that speaks to the heart. Designer Áine Breen designs and produces her beautiful jewellery in Ireland. Symbols from Celtic, Hindu, Chinese and other ancient traditions feature on pretty necklaces with matching earrings and bracelets available. This Liwu Trinity Knot necklace symbolises eternal love and protection and it comes with a meaning card and special quote explaining the Celtic knot. With no beginning and no end, the symbol represents eternity with its three interconnected twists, and declares love, unity and protection. A simple yet stunning necklace makes a great gift. Buy here.

Very Berry Chocolate Strawberries – RRP from €22

Spoil your mom with a gorgeous selection of Irish strawberries, hand dipped in luxury Belgian chocolate from Irish start-up Very Berry. Very Berry offers an amazing selection of artisan berry creations topped with everything from vegan chocolate to Kinder Bueno or Reece's pieces. They look too good to eat (almost!). There’s also an option to add a bottle of Bottega Rose Gold Sparkling Rosé. Berry boxes starting from €22 – order here.

The Handmade Soap Company – RRP – Various

You can rest assured that Ireland’s kindest Brand, The Handmade Soap Company, will be as kind to your Mum’s skin as they are to the planet. The Handmade Soap Company is known for their much-loved range of skin, household and body care products, always handmade with the finest natural ingredients. Dedicated to kindness to both you and the planet, sustainability has been built into the fabric of everything they do. Buy online here.

Skinmade’s Sun Oil – RRP €45

This is a great gift for any mum but especially those who love the outdoors or a game of golf. This gift is the game changing, German, personalised skincare brand ‘Skinmade’s Sun Oil’. The cutting-edge brand uses artificial intelligence to quite literally 'learn' from your skin. They incredibly can then design the perfect bespoke products for your skin and your skin alone. Hence each product is 'skin made'. Their ground-breaking Sun Oil' completely protects from harmful UV rays and lasts for 8 hours after application. Simultaneously it is exceptionally nourishing, packed full of the world’s strongest antioxidant. Available at Akina.ie

Luxurious Limited Edition Murano Glass Makeup Brush by Blank Canvas Cosmetics – RRP €40

Treat your Mum to something extra special with a hand-blown Murano Glass makeup brush from Blank Canvas – a special collector’s item steeped in history. Murano Glass, developed in the 15th century, is world-famous for its unparalleled quality, exquisite range of colours in transparent glass, and unsurpassed craftsmanship. The handle of the Blank Canvas Murano Glass makeup brush has been created by the most highly skilled glass masters, on the Island of Murano, Venice in Northern Italy. The head of the brush features 100% vegan-friendly, plush fibres to give any makeup look a flawless finish. Presented in a beautiful black satin-lined, ribbon-tied keepsake box for a luxurious feel making it the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. Buy here.

The Chef Supper Club French Cooking Course – from RRP €25

If your mum would enjoy taking her cooking to the next level, the Jack Lenards French Cooking Course is ideal. She will learn the intricacies of creating the sweetest crepe suzette and succulent boeuf bourguignon all from the comfort of your own kitchen, led by one of Europe’s most accomplished chefs. Lenards thorough introduction to French cooking includes six classes.

The Chef Supper Club cooking series ‘from scratch’ is a multi-episode experience with a guided tutorial on the creation of dishes. Recipients can tune in from anywhere in the world and enjoy invaluable expertise from Ireland’s leading culinary professionals. Each pre-recorded episode is available to watch, rewind and revisit at any time for four months after. Price per class is €25 or €100 for all six. Book here.

Botanical Garden Afternoon Tea & Gin Tasting by Stillgarden – RRP €55

The innovative and award winning Stillgarden Distillery based in Dublin 8 is hosting a Botanical Garden Afternoon Tea and Gin Tasting weekend at the Distillery on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th of March, from 3.30pm. Your mum will be welcomed with a gin and tonic before enjoying a scrumptious afternoon tea of decadent cakes and sandwiches including botanical cupcakes. This will be served alongside four of Stillgarden’s signature modern craft gins. To ensure all mums, including Mother Earth is looked after, guests will also receive a biodegradable grow kit with pre-planted herb and botanical seeds to grow at home. Book tickets here.

Sinead Keary The Label – "The Jenny" – Sheer Wrap Blouse (Navy) – RRP €89

The Jenny wrap blouse is a beautiful sheer fabric that drapes and wraps beautifully around the body in the most flattering way. The exaggerated sleeves add a bohemian finish and edge taking your basics to the next level. The Jenny wrap is the perfect blouse and cover up which can be perfectly styled with our silk camis, dresses or bralettes underneath. Buy here

The Book Resort – Mother’s Day Hamper from €36

If you would like to choose a thoughtful and meaningful Mother’s Day gift, you will be delighted you have found The Book Resort especially if your mum loves reading. Each Book Resort gift box is full of bespoke and beautiful gifts and books that have endless meaning attached to them. Buy here.

Bath Salts by Dublin Herbalists – RRP €19.95

Dublin Herbalists, the naturally kind skincare brand, has uniquely crafted Bath Salts with Sweet Orange and Bergamot using only the purest natural ingredients. Perfect for unwinding after a busy day, for soothing tired muscles and for filling your space with a wonderful aroma. The salts are made with the finest fusions of Mother Earth’s gentlest Essential Oils, combined with Epsom Salts. The product comes in an amber glass jar that will look stylish on the tub surround and become your go-to for an evening of unwinding and pampering. Buy here.

The Wine Opener accessory – RRP €45

The Wine Opener was created by Mary and Sophie Leahy, a mother-daughter duo who designed the innovative product specifically for Irish mammies who just want a glass of wine without battling with a corkscrew. From the sleek rechargeable design to the ease of use and convenience of the foil cutting accessory, The Wine Opener is the perfect gift for busy Irish mothers and wine lovers alike. This gift is designed to last a lifetime, even for the most avid wine drinkers! The product comes in a beautiful gift box with charging cable and the all-important foil cutter. Buy now here or from Avoca Stores and Mitchell & Sons.

Illuminating Mirror – RRP €17.99

Any make-up loving mum will tell you how important lighting is. It makes all the difference when ensuring all your products have been blended perfectly with not a hair out of place. Getting glam has never been so easy thanks to illuminated mirrors and this one is no exception. It is double sided with 1x and 5x magnification and it has adjustable LED brightness. Available from all Aldi stores from 20th March.

Seoulista Beauty ‘Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure’ – RRP €8.99

This is the perfect addition to a series of gifts that will encourage your mum to take some me-time and to put her feet up. Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure is double layer foot mask that revitalises and rejuvenates the feet. Each pack contains 1 pair of hydration booties infused with 16ml of skin loving serum making it a perfect home spa treatment which helps to restore cuticles & nails, rough skin as well as the effects of ‘winter feet’. Seoulista Beauty Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure is available in Dunnes Stores, Irish pharmacies and from www.seoulistabeauty.com.

Dr Denim – Nora Mom Jeans Retro Sky Blue – RRP €70

The ultimate mom fit with slightly cropped legs; The Nora Mom Jeans are a must have in every wardrobe! With a flattering high waist and made with 100% cotton these jeans can be styled up or down and are also available in various different colours. Buy here.

Kotanical Diffuser Set – RRP €95

This white stone oil diffuser is a sophisticated way to bring refreshing, revitalizing and relaxing scents into your mum’s room, creating whatever atmosphere she desires for working, entertaining or chilling out. Available from www.kotanical.ie, at Three.ie and instore.

Brushdoc Brush Cleaner – RRP €60

The revolutionary tool cleans makeup brushes and sponges in seconds, thanks to its advanced rotating technology that allows the user to achieve a deep clean with minimal effort. Simply add water and a drop of mild soap or baby shampoo as far as the pre-defined marker, press the power button and allow Brushdoc to do the work. Buy here.

My Mammy Knows Everything Book by Emma Ledden

There are so many reasons to spoil and celebrate mammies out there. Whether a new mum, a birthday, Mother’s Day or Christmas, My Mammy Knows Everything is a book for any occasion and something every mum will treasure. Buy now and get this beautiful My Mammy Knows Everything Wall Print at half price. Buy here.

Sugarloaf Botanics at Avoca

Sugarloaf Botanics is a carefully and consciously created range of natural skincare and herbal products, designed with seasonality and sustainability in mind. These products aim to reconnect people with the value and essence of local plants and our native habitat. Sugarloaf Botanics are made from organically grown and wildcrafted local medicinal plants and herbs, grown on site with love at the foot of the Sugarloaf in Co. Wicklow. Buy from Avoca stores nationwide.

Luxury SkinCeuticals Radiance Facial Experience – RRP €99 (save €71).

This relaxing luxury facial experience is designed to brighten the skin and boost hydration for the ultimate radiance reveal. Packed with pure, potent, actives to boost radiance and hydration in dry, tired and dull looking skin. The skin's protective barrier will be strengthened to prevent loss of moisture and irritation. Visible signs of ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines are plumped for fresh and radiant looking skin. Or give the gift of luxury pampering at Dublin's premier skin and laser clinic, the perfect gift for her, ideal for any occasion! Just in time for Mother's Day South William Clinic have launched two discounted gift cards including €200 value only €149, and €500 value only €349! Gift vouchers can used across their wide range of services including skin, laser, body cryotherapy and wellness treatments.

Choice Boutique – ART tiger Dress – RRP €100

What better way to treat your Mother this year that buy a beautiful dress to make her feel amazing. Choice Boutique have a stunning range of flattering dresses available from sizes S – XXL Buy here

Skingredients the gift of incredible skincare – save 20%

This Mother’s Day, give the number one woman in your life the gift of glowing skin with a luxurious skincare gift set from Skingredients. They are offering a 20% discount on all Skingredients products to celebrate the Mother’s all over Ireland! PrePro + Skin Shield Gift Set, was €92.50, now €74. A nourishing cleanser and broad-spectrum SPF should bookend EVERY hooman’s skincare regime. So, treat the special lady in your life to these everyday skincare essentials with the Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanse + Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ Gift Set – it’s the gift of cleansed, nourished + protected skin. Buy here.

DKNY Eastside Rose Gold Watch – RRP 169, cost €69.99

For the fashionista mum why not spoil her with a DKNY Eastside Rose Gold Watch for [€69.99 RRP €169.00]. Comes with a 2-year warranty and is available from all Lidl stores nationwide from 14th March.

Dr. Bronner’s Baby-Mild Organic Magic Balm – RRP €14.50

The perfect all-in-one product for a busy mum, the Dr. Bronner’s Baby-Mild Organic Magic Balm is made from a soothing blend of organic beeswax, organic coconut, organic avocado oil, organic jojoba oil and organic hemp oil providing a soothing quality on the skin, perfect to use after you have showered/bathed with the Dr. Bronner’s Baby-Mild or Cherry Blossom soap, as it restores and moisturises skin without being greasy. It’s perfect for sensitive skin and it has at least eight uses including: moisturising dry or chafed skin, defining unruly eyebrows and to tame flyways. The Dr. Bronner’s range is stocked in health stores and selected pharmacies nationwide and can also be purchased online here.

John Hanly Cashmere Throw from Faerly.ie – RRP €150

The Hanly family have been weaving wool in Ballyartella in Co. Tipperary since 1893. An oversized herringbone pattern cashmere wool blend for luxurious everyday comfort. Made with a blend of cashmere and merino wool, this is a truly soft and luxurious throw available in a number of vibrant colours. Buy here.

Parfois Velvet Customizable Shopper Bag – RRP €29.99

Parfois’s new velvet customizable shopper bag is super cute and your mum will get endless use out of them. They come in six colours including pink, green, blue and mustard. There is a double shoulder strap and the bag has an inner pocket with snap button fastening. Customization includes 2 letters embroidered onto the bag. Buy here.

Irish Makers Plastic Free Pamper Box from Faerly.ie – RRP €40

This luxury pamper box is filled with natural self-care products that are kind to you and are all handmade in Ireland. Choose from ‘Seaweed & Mint’, ‘Sunshine & Citrus, ‘Rose & Raspberry’ or ‘Wild & Fresh’. Each gift box is packed in 100% plastic free packaging and is filled with these sustainable gifts from our Irish Makers, a FieldDay wildflower candle in a reusable quilted glass jar, a Janni Bars shampoo bar, an Organicules natural bath bomb, a Palm Free handmade soap, a Nobó dairy-free chocolate button and a mini sized Janni bar. Buy here.

Sómas Room Mist, Diffuser, Candle and Travel Candles – from RRP 12.95

Luxury Irish home fragrance and body brand Sómas Studio is dedicated to crafting luxury products in an array of unique scents inspired by the magic of the Irish landscape. Lovingly handcrafted in the Sómas studio in Cork, each of the brand’s luxury hand poured candles, room mists and diffusers have been created to encourage moments of peace and ease throughout the day, using ingredients inspired by the Irish landscape and scent combinations to evoke the senses. Fragrances include Rosewood & Pear, Rhubarb & Peony, Velvet Peony & Oud and Black Fig & Vetiver.

Sómas Body: new to the much-loved range are two new luxury body care products, Black Fig & Vetiver Salt Vitamin-E Scrub and the Black Fig & Vetiver Sweet Almond Body Oil. Buy Sómas products here and selected stockists nationwide.

The Lux Hoody by Human Collective – RRP €80

The latest Human Collective collection embodies the ethos of the brand which centres on the concept of inclusivity and equality. The motivation behind Human Collective’s new campaign, encourages customers to be comfortable not just in what they wear, but who they are. This luxurious midweight hoody would be a beautiful gift for your mum. The Lux is available in 5 new colourways – Dark Emerald Green, Rose Clay, Pearl Ivory, Serene Blue and Azure Blue. Buy here.

Pink Boucle Quilted Shoulder Bag – RRP €53

This delightful summer bag from River Island will make your mum smile – the boucle fabric is quilted making it look like a well-known luxury brand that is generally out of reach. It has signature gold RI branded hardware and chain strap. Buy here.

CND Party Ready Collection – RRP €14.95

Treat your mum to a dreamy manicure this Mother's Day! CND Party Ready is a collection that celebrates a renewed outlook on life and all that is to be rejoiced. This range of effortless yet glam shades embrace a relaxed approach without compromising on style. The Party Ready collection includes Glitter Sneakers, a shimmering gold; Signature Lipstick, a deep, dramatic red; Silk Slip Dress, a universal pale pink; White Button Down, a warm winter white; Statement Earrings, a glittery mauve and High Waisted Jeans, a deep navy. Available from all good salons nationwide.

Eco Annie Pooh’s Gift Voucher

Eco Annie’s shop in Greystones is jam packed with everything you might need to help your mum make eco-friendly changes to how she lives her life. Allow her to pick what she’d like to use by giving her a gift voucher which can be used online or in-store. The store is a wonderland of everything from beauty to bathroom and school to skincare with everything in between. Your mum will find something she’d love.

Moon + Mellow's ‘Tribal Flower Pink Robe’ via Gifted From Ireland – RRP €235

This dressing gown is crafted from fine organic cotton voile. The fit is elegant and the lightweight fabric falls fluid against the body. Slipping into this super soft robe offers a moment of pure luxury and marks the point in the day when it is time to relax. The Robe features a beautiful, elongated cuff with contrasting piping. To buy this or other beautiful gifts from Gifted from Ireland, visit here.

The Beauty of Sensitive Skin by Camille Knowles – Moisturiser – RRP €13.99

Give the gift of super soft skin with this super luxurious and skin friendly moisturizing cream. Packed with natural moisturising ingredients, carefully formulated to protect the skin’s protective barrier and boost hydration. Skin feels comfortable and cared for. Buy here.

Blue Frame by Homesense – RRP €9.99

This photo frame from Homesense gives us summer holiday Mediterranean vibes and we think your mum will love it. Personalise it with a printed photo of your mum and you from FujiFilm Imagine studio and you’re ready to go.

Three.ie have some gifts that your mum will love this year – our top pics include:

Blendjet 2 – RRP €50 : The BlendJet 2 portable blender is powerful, USB-rechargeable, portable and self-cleaning in pretty colour mint. Available at Three.ie and instore.

Theragun Mini – RRP €199 : Theragun mini is your mum's pocket-sized partner, giving her Theragun quality with unparalleled portability. Compact but powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever shes does and is perfect for any aches and pains. Available at Three.ie and instore.

Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine – RRP €60: Minipresso GR is the perfect portable espresso machine for your mum. It's compact, lightweight and versatile, she can use any variety of coffee bean/roast, which will give her more flexibility in trying new flavours. Available at Three.ie and instore.

The Head Plan Agenda – RRP €60

The Head Plan Agenda is your all-in-one organisation and productivity companion made with luxurious textured Vegan faux leather that will serve as an incredibly useful tool for that special woman in your life. The Agenda will help them blitz through a busy day of tasks and to-do’s along with track important appointments, events, and holidays. A few benefits of The Head Plan Agenda include: Reduces stress, leads to goal attainment and boosts productivity. Buy here.

Helen James Considered Awaken Candle at Dunnes Stores – RRP €10

This sophisticated candle by Helen James is sure to generate a welcoming ambience that your mum will adore. Its scent is restorative and uplifting, with notes of lime, citrus and cedar. Brought to you by Irish designer Helen James, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Eco-friendly gift? Refurbished preloved smartphone – RRP Various.

Looking to upgrade your mum’s phone but don’t want to harm the environment? Considering the making of a new smartphone takes as much energy as recharging and operating the same phone for an entire decade, buying a preloved phone is far better for both your pocket and the planet. PAIR Mobile’s full range of preloved smartphones has been rigorously tested and refurbished by the best tech repair professionals in Ireland. Brands include Huawei, Samsung and iPhones all of which get the 5-star treatment and come with a free 12-month warranty. Buy online pairmobile.ie.