This year’s PrettyLittleThing Advent Calendar is bigger & better than ever.

Counting down to Christmas has never looked so good. The PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar is back and bigger than ever for 2021. A total sell-out last year, this 24-day calendar is perfect for yourself or your bestie this festive season.

Packed full of must-have beauty essentials, you’ll find all the lust-worthy skin and makeup products that will keep you glowing through the holiday season. Featuring goodies from your favourite brands including Morphe, Pixi, Bondi Sands, Illamasqua, Star Skin, Eyeko and PLTSkin, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Being the beauty queen, you already are you’ll have 24 reasons to pamper yourself every day and why not? With a value of £204, you can buy all of this for €80.

‘Tis the season to shop the PLT Beauty Advent Calendar from 20.09.21 available on https://www.prettylittlething.com/beauty-advent-calendar.