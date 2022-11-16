Image Skincare’s Christmas collection is better than ever

We can’t think of a better feeling than unwrapping a luxurious IMAGE Skincare Gift set on Christmas morning. Whether you’re surprising the skincare lover in your life or treating yourself this festive season, the IMAGE Christmas Collection has gift sets to suit all skin types with massive savings to beat! Not only is it practical, but it’s also the gift that keeps on giving and will last well into the new year. Best of all these skincare sets will remind your recipient to indulge in some self-care, and we all know how important those moments are.

IMAGE Skincare has been excelling in innovation since day one. Their focus on clean clinical skincare is what makes their products so unique. Clinical isn’t boring, it’s just the opposite. Clinical skincare creates confidence, delivering efficacy and evidence-based results. And it doesn’t mean compromising when it comes to integrity. This year’s Christmas Collection is no different.

This year the design concept encompasses a bright and bold colour theme to bring joy and cheer into a society that has been exhausted by the pandemic. IMAGE Skincare gift sets feature products that keep your glow going day and night, so you can spend less time worrying about your skin — and more time celebrating!

BRIGHTEN COLLECTION (RRP: €111/ £95.50, Saving: €40.50/ £35)

Help soothe, protect and brighten the skin with this professionally curated skincare set that includes a mild, refreshing gel cleanser that gently sweeps away impurities, leaving skin soft, hydrated and clean, a plant-based serum that helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and promotes even-toned skin and an oil-free, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB moisturiser.

ORMEDIC Balancing Facial Cleanser 177ml (FREE CLEANSER)

ILUMA Intense Brightening Serum 27ml

PREVENTION+ Matte Moisturizer (SPF30) 95ml (NEW FORMULA)

Cosmetic Bag

HYDRATE COLLECTION (RRP: €134/ £115, Saving: €42.00/ £36)

Quench thirsty skin with this professionally curated set that includes intense hydration from start to finish. Cleanse with the luxurious VITAL C non-stripping cleanser that gently sweeps away makeup and impurities. Hydrate with the VTIAL C high-potency vitamin C serum that softens the appearance of wrinkles, supports elasticity and fights environmental damage and moisturise your skin with the sheer, seamless daily SPF moisturiser with Digital Aging Defense™ to help fight the effects of blue light.

VITAL C Hydrating Facial Cleanser 177ml (FREE CLEANSER)

VITAL C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum 50ml

PREVENTION+ Ultimate Hydrating Moisturizer (SPF 50) 95ml

Cosmetic Bag

REFINE COLLECTION (RRP: RRP: €167/ £143, Saving: €43.50/ £37.50)

Refine and rejuvenate the skin with this luxurious set that contains the luxurious ILUMA cream-to-foam cleanser that sweeps away impurities and exfoliates in one step to help visibly brighten and refine the skin, the power-packed ILUMA serum with non-exfoliating acid, vitamin C and an antioxidant peptide to help boost luminosity in uneven skin tone and the rich VITAL C skin-quenching crème that melts into the skin, leaving a soft, smooth and hydrated finish.

ILUMA Intense Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser 118ml

ILUMA Intense Facial Illuminator 30ml

VITAL C Hydrating Repair Crème 59ml

RESTORE|MD COLLECTION (RRP: RRP: €118.00/ £101.50, Saving: €29.50/ £25.50)

The ultimate high performance gift set that gives powerful, restorative and rejuvenating results. The Image Skincare MD line is a prescription strength clinical skincare system to dramatically improve the appearance of your skin. This set contains the MD reparative serum that features a blend of peptides, plant-derived stem cell extracts and vitamin C to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and an exfoliating cleanser that features a blend of beta and alpha hydroxy acids to gently revitalize dull skin.

IMAGE MD Restoring Youth Serum 30ml

IMAGE MD Restoring Facial Cleanser 118ml

INDULGE COLLECTION (RRP: €33.50/ £29, Saving: €14.10/11.90)

The ultimate skincare stocking filler that features our proven powerhouse duo that delivers your most radiant skin ever. The ORMEDIC Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex instantly replenishes and hydrates to make the lips look naturally full while the hydrogel mask delivers instant hydration to skin that is dry, dull, or depleted.

I MASK Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask- 1 Mask

ORMEDIC Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex 7ml

VITAL C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum sample 7.4ml

Each IMAGE Skincare Gift is perfectly packaged in a premium box with a bright and beautiful pop of colour, IMAGE Skincare 2022 Christmas gifts come ready to be gifted with no need for wrapping paper, saving on time and the environment.

All gift sets are available to purchase in stockists nationwide and online now. Find your local stockist here. For more information visit www.imageskincare.ie.