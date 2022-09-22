This year’s Gaiety panto is ‘The Jungle Book’ and we can’t wait.

The Jungle Book is this year's Gaiety panto and begins its run at the venue from November 27 until January 8.

The Gaiety Panto has become something of a Dublin Christmas legend at this stage and if previous productions are anything to go by, ticket holders are in for a performance filled with laughs, devilment and high-octane routines.

Join the cast on a tropical adventure with Mowgli, the man-child, as he swings and sings his way through this jungle journey. Filled with Panto monkey-business and hiss-sterical shenanigans, meeting all of your favourite jungle friends along the way, plus a few familiar animal crackers.

But beware, as who knows what could be lurking in the leafy shadows as danger is never very far when evil is on the prowl. So, for the bare necessities of life look no further than this year’s Gaiety Pantomime, ‘The Jungle Book’ because…This is no ordinary Panto….. It’s the Gaiety Panto!!!

The Gaiety Theatre has hosted the annual Christmas Panto each year since 1873. Today, families come from far and wide to experience the Gaiety Christmas Panto and for many it has become as much a family Christmas tradition as Santa himself!

Booking Information :

Dates: 27th November 2022– 8th January 2023

In Person: Gaiety Theatre Box Office South King Street, Dublin 2. Mon – Sat 11am – 6pm (subject to performance schedule)

Individual Bookings: www.ticketmaster.ie

Group Bookings 10+: +353 (1) 646 8600 or groups@gaietytheatre.com

Access Bookings: +353 (1) 646 8600

Box Bookings: www.ticketmaster.ie

Tickets: From €21 (including booking fee and restoration levy) on sale today

Online: www.gaietytheatre.ie | www.ticketmaster.ie

