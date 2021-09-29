This year’s facial trend: a pumpkin spiced latte facial treatment

The Wicklow Street Clinic is a renowned and award-winning clinic based on Wicklow Street, Dublin 2. It’s an oasis of calm above the hustle and bustle of the busy autumnal Dublin streets.

The clinic is running a special Pumpkin Latte Facial Treatment this year which will feature a range of cleansing and toning Eminence organics products, including the brand’s Pumpkin Latte Masque as well as incorporating Eminence’s Yam and Pumpkin peel to reveal radiant skin.

The Pumpkin Latte masque contains a range of ingredients that are eerily suited to combat the effects this season’s weather has on our skin. It restores the skin’s natural moisture balance with Vitamin E and Omega 9 nutrients which are combined in this dreamy puree of fresh pumpkin to fight the appearance of ageing and environmental stresses.

Eminence plant a tree for every product they sell (16 million to date), use solar and wind energy and use cornstarch packaging.

The ingredients read like a list of foods that are good enough to eat! Here's what is used and why they are so important.

Pumpkin Purée: rich in enzymes, beta-carotene, amino acids, and antioxidants to fight the visible signs of ageing

Avocado Oil: moisturises skin

Orange: rich in vitamins, antioxidants and polyphenols to support the skin

Pineapple Pulp: gently exfoliates by dissolving dead skin cells naturally

White Willow Bark: eases the visible signs of aging; contains phyto-estrogen

Calendula Oil: tones, tightens and supports the skin through moisturization

Comfrey: reinforces skin’s appearance with moisture

Green Tea: high in antioxidants, polyphenols, flavonoids, and vitamins for youthful-looking skin

Chamomile: revitalises, calms and balances the appearance of skin

Lavender: heals dry skin and restores moisture

Aloe Vera: soothes and refreshes dry skin

Grape Oil: hydrates and provides the appearance of youthful skin

BioComplex™: a booster of antioxidants, vitamins, Coenzyme Q10, and Alpha Lipoic Acid to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the appearance of skin

Now you can treat yourself to a pumpkin spiced latte facial! Lift your mood and your skin with this autumnal treat.