This year’s Cloud 10 Beauty #HydrationHeroes set is out & it’s better than ever!

The Cloud 10 Beauty #HydrationHeroes Gift Set is here and it's the set that we have been waiting for! It's jam packed with 7 skin treats but the best part of it is that it is worth over €155 and you only pay €54.95! That’s a mega savings of over €100– like WOW! This gift set is packed with 7 skin plumping treats to rescue dry or dehydrated skin, including a 2 full size and 5 travel size must-haves. With everything you need to cleanse, repair and lavish skin with moisture, these #HydrationHeroes will banish the dry skin blues! This bby is Limited Edition… RUN!

The set contains:

TAN-LUXE The Crème Advanced Hydration Self-Tan Facial Crème | Full-size, worth €47

Sun or no sun, a Summer glow is essential! TAN-LUXE The Crème Advanced Hydration Self-Tan Facial Crème is a luxuriously rich hydrating self-tanning moisturiser that works to repair and renew radiant skin. It helps to promote skin elasticity, reducing the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, leaving a supple plump finish.

Alpha-H Vitamin B Serum with 5% Niacinamide | 15ml, worth €33

Alpha-H Vitamin B Serum with 5% Niacinamide has a silky, lightweight texture that glides onto skin and absorbs quickly for instant hydration. This is a new and improved formula to revitalise the skin's barrier, boost hydration, balance the skin tone and improve skin texture. It helps to hydrate and plump the skin's surface, keeping it supple and moist.

Nuxe Crème fraîche de beauté® Multi-purpose 3-in-1 cream | Full-size, worth €34

Take the chore out of skincare with this Nuxe Crème fraîche de beauté Multi-purpose 3-in-1 cream. 3 products in a single tube! Discover this amazing multi-purpose product combining a 48-hour moisturising cream, a make-up remover milk, and a plumping mask. The secret of this magical cream enriched with Sweet Almond Plant Milk and Oil lies in its novel formulation and irresistible texture. Its unique formulation provides powerful moisture, leaving skin soft and hydrated.

Paula's Choice Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer | 15ml, worth €17

Paula's Choice Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer is a lightweight, fantastically re-hydrating cream to quench skin's thirst. It has an airy, lightweight texture enriched with hydrating ingredients to provide vital hydration and nutrients to the skin. It’s suitable for all skin types, even breakout-prone skin.

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum | 15ml, worth €30

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum is a light weight serum that quickly soaks into the skin, leaving it velvety smooth and soft to the touch. It tackles dryness, ageing and fine lines, while making the skin look fresh, plump and luminous. It's a clear, fragrance-free serum that glides onto the face and absorbs quickly for a lasting, supple effect.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Make-up Removing Micelle Solution | 100ml

Remove makeup with ease. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Make-up Removing Micelle Solution is an award-winning 'one sold every second' micellar water that gently removes every trace of makeup from face and eyes. This Bioderma micellar water is a wonder product that's gentle enough for even the most irritated and sensitive skin, including those with rosacea.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil | 5ml

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil can be used for a multitude of purposes as it hydrates, repairs and renews the skin. With a minimum of 80% essential fatty acid, Rosehip oil is rich in Omega 3, Omega 6 and Omega 9 which are vital nutrients for maintaining optimum skin health. It’s proven to improve the appearance of stretch marks, scars, fine lines, and wrinkles.

