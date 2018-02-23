This will be the most popular non-white wedding dress trend of 2018

Now more than ever, brides are opting for less traditional weddings.

A great way for brides to ignore tradition is through their dress (yes, really) – with more and more wives-to-be opting for a colour, rather than white.

We've seen everything from black and pink dresses, to dip dyed gowns and sparkling dresses.

However, the results are in on what is expected to be 2018's most popular non-white dress – and we're here for it!

Champagne dresses, ladies! That is the most popular gown shade of 2018, excluding the traditional white, of course.

With a 358% increase in searches over 2017, champagne is the wedding dress colour brides are loving in 2018!

We can't help but love this shade, because while it is non-traditional, it isn't world's away from white – so you'll still somewhat feel like a traditional bride.

What do you think?