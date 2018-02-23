SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

This will be the most popular non-white wedding dress trend of 2018

by

Now more than ever, brides are opting for less traditional weddings. 

A great way for brides to ignore tradition is through their dress (yes, really) – with more and more wives-to-be opting for a colour, rather than white. 

We've seen everything from black and pink dresses, to dip dyed gowns and sparkling dresses. 

However, the results are in on what is expected to be 2018's most popular non-white dress – and we're here for it! 

Champagne dresses, ladies! That is the most popular gown shade of 2018, excluding the traditional white, of course. 

With a 358% increase in searches over 2017, champagne is the wedding dress colour brides are loving in 2018!

We can't help but love this shade, because while it is non-traditional, it isn't world's away from white – so  you'll still somewhat feel like a traditional bride. 

What do you think? 

Champagne Wedding Dress - Ivory Wedding Gown - Shimmering Bridal Fashions - Gold Wedding Theme

 

Spring 2015 BHLDN Collection is Here!

 

Dear,friend,welcome+to+our+store.We+are+a+professional+wedding+apparel+manufacturer+for+several+years+.All+items+in+my+store+are+all+100%+handmade,please+feel+free+to+contact+us+if+you+have+any+custom+requests. Description: 1.Color: ++Please+choose+your+lovely+color+on+our+color+chart,+whi...

 

Extra Length Tulle Plus Size Melissa Sweet Wedding Dress with Floral Detail - Champagne (Yellow), 18W

 

To be honest, looking at this makes me wonder if I really want a wedding dress or something like this. So gorgeous!!

 

Lace Wedding Dress, Bohemian Wedding Dress ,Ivory Nude Wedding Dress , Bridal Separates ,Open Back Bridal Dress , High Low Dress - Astrid

 

Lace Wedding Dress Champagne Wedding Dress by BeautifulLifeDress, $234.99 Without the sleeves

 

Wedding Dresses Vintage 51

 

18 Various Ball Gown Wedding Dresses For Amazing Look ❤ See more: http://www.weddingforward.com/ball-gown-wedding-dresses/ #wedding #dresses

 

@BridalPulse Wedding Dress Gallery | Wings of Love Collection | Floor Champagne…

Trending