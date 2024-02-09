This weekend, MINI sponsors a lineup of incredible performers

MINI Ireland is supporting Grow Mental Health again this Valentine’s Day to spread the message of love and gratitude to the Irish public. On Saturday 10th February, from 2pm, Grow Mental Health with be hosting the ACTS of BIG LOVE concert, supported by MINI Ireland, at Bewley’s Balcony on Grafton Street.

Irish acts such as, Aimee Music Official, Garron Noone, Rachel Hegarty, Luke Clerkin, The Rugs, Dave McPhillips, Dave Whelan, with more to be added, will band together in support of this fantastic fundraising event.

Grow Mental Health is one of Ireland’s longest-standing Mental Health charities, supporting over 1,000 people in Ireland weekly. The charity, which was set up in 1969, is seeing an ever-increasing demand for support.

Delivering a national network of peer-to-peer support groups in local communities and online, through a 12-Step Recovery and Growth program, the charity aims to ensure that anyone struggling with mental health challenges does not have to navigate those challenges alone. Instead, they can join a local support group and experience hope and recovery.

This year, MINI Ireland wants to help spread this important message to the Irish public. Sile Tracey, Marketing, Communications, and Fundraising Manager for Grow Mental Health said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with MINI Ireland again this year to spread the love! We truly believe that connection and friendship are the most important tools for getting through tough times and maintaining mental well-being. We are grateful to all of the acts that are coming together to help us get this message out. We are proud of our community support network and this concert will raise our profile so that those who are struggling right now know that we are here for them."

The ACTS of BIG LOVE concert aims to show love and appreciation to those who have dealt with and are still dealing with mental health struggles, along with the friends and family around them who have helped with the healing process from these challenges. It will be an opportunity for Grow Mental Health to raise vital funds to keep services going in a time that has seen unprecedented demand for its services.

MINI has always been built on Big Love. Gareth Wright, Head of Sales & Marketing at MINI Ireland said, ‘BIG LOVE has been part of MINI’s story since day one. And now, more than ever, it’s what drives the brand forward. BIG LOVE is; The optimistic attitude to life and the feeling of being a part of something greater! It's what drives our team forward and guides everything they do. It is the spirit of community that Grow Mental Health encapsulates that has driven us to partner with them.’

MINI’s main mission this Valentine's Day is to ‘love people back to health’, reinforcing togetherness, as well as love, support, and kindness. This concert is to create not only a love-filled atmosphere on one of Dublin’s busiest thoroughfares (Grafton Street), but also to encourage the Irish public to prioritise mental health, to ensure love is abundant, and that every heart around them finds its rhythm, meaning no one needs to navigate mental health struggles alone.

Gareth continues, ‘Love is like confetti that can be spread through random acts of kindness. We will do so by handing out roses from MINI Ireland (to show gratitude and love), positive affirmation cards, alongside vouchers for a tea or coffee on the house from MINI. You will also get the chance to meet the MINI Ireland team and chat with the Grow Team. Moreover, there will be a positive affirmation wall to share encouraging words, quotes, and phrases across Grafton Street.’

Where – Bewley’s Café, Grafton Street

When – Saturday 10th February

Saturday 10th February What time – 2pm until late

To find out more about Grow Mental Health please visit grow.ie and for more information on MINI and its BIG LOVE campaign, please visit mini.ie.