This viral story of inner-office lunch theft sums up workplace drama

Working in an a big office can have it's ups and downs – from temperature disagreements to running out of coffee, the struggle can sometimes be real.

Luckily, we're not accustomed to much drama in the office – which is why this viral Twitter threat had us enraptured.

Uploaded by Zak Toscani, who acts as the narrator for the story, he details how his co-worker's lunch was stolen by someone, and how it all went down.

Co-worker got his lunch stolen and they’ve agreed to let him watch the security camera tape. This is the most excited I’ve ever been at any job ever. Ever. — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

While a stolen lunch isn't a huge drama in the grand scheme of things, this well-executed story had us on the edge of our seats until the end:

The lunch in question was shrimp fried rice which means this escalates from a misdemeanor to felony no doubt — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

Case facts:

Lunch was in fridge for less than an hour before it vanished. No shrimp smell remnants in the microwave or kitchen area. This was a professional hit no doubt — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

HOLY SHIT. He’s back. He watched the tape. He knows who did it. — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

So the man who’s lunch was stolen sits across from me. The person who stole his lunch sits RIGHT NEXT TO ME! She left for the day before the investigation started — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

Her motives remain completely unknown. In lieu of what he saw on the tape he has decided to not to press the matter anymore. I can’t say I blame him. We don’t know what this women’s fully capable of — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

Update: Ok so when dude watched the video with HR they asked “what do you want to do about it?” he told them he was solely interested in who did it and that he didn’t want to be responsible for someone getting fired — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

After charges were dropped, HR sent a company wide email about not stealing people’s lunches. She is scheduled to arrive at work in 20min. My blood is on cocaine — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

She has walked into the room. And the room is dead silent. Dead fucking silent yet there is a palpable explosive energy pulsing through everyone but her — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

From the moment she walked in, I’ve just been staring at her. Watched her open her email and now she clicked on the goddamn HR email! Holy fuck strap in – here we go! — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

!!!! After seeing the HR email she says out loud “woah. Someone stole a lunch? Who would do something like that?” !!! I may have to run out of this room — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

After she said that, shrimp guy responds “well yea it’s not ok to throw someone’s food away” we’re all about to start screaming — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

This shits about to get crazier. After he says that she goes “oh it was your lunch?” BEAT she continues “well why would you go to HR about that?!” — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

She has simultaneously denied her involvement AND called the guy who saved her job a snitch!!!!!!!!! — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

Dude just sighed and went back to work after she said what she said. She looks frightwningly calm — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018