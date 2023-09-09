This unmissable Cliff-Top Music Event is the ultimate end to your Summer

After an incredible summer of music and magic at Ballybrannigan Beach in East Cork, BKultured Waves of Sound gig series is set to go with an all singing, all dancing, 90s party experience bang on September 16th with a performance from Attention Bébé.

After gigging at Electric Picnic, Beyond the Pale and All Together Now this summer, the self described ‘90's brassy ass dance groovesters’ are set to perform in perhaps their most unique setting yet; a cliff top in Cork overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

BKultured founder Niamh Hegarty said: "We're so excited about the incredible experiences we've shared with our community these past few months. And now, with Attention Bébé wrapping up the series, we're gearing up for an unforgettable grand finale. BKultured isn't just about a drink; it's a whole community coming together. Bringing Irish talent to the edge of the cliffs at Ballybrannigan Beach – seriously, what more could you want from a summer send-off?"

The gig series host BKultured Water Kefir is a Cork made fermented sparkling drink that’s equal parts flavoursome refreshment and gut-loving goodness. The gig takes place on the same coastal family farm where BKultured is made and its sister business, food trailer Niamh’s Larder, is stationed – both run by Cork entrepreneur Niamh Hegarty.

Guests to the live events will enjoy great music, stunning views, refreshing BKultured Water Kefir and healthy, delicious food from Niamh’s Larder.

BKultured contains all-organic ingredients, natural flavours and live probiotics that nourish the gut microbiome, helping to improve immunity, digestive issues and even mental health. Choose from two BKultured flavours: Jammin Ginger & Turmeric and Sassy Mixed Berry (RRP €3.99), available from retailers nationwide and bkultured.com.

Attention Bebe plays at BKultured Waves of Sound Summer Music Series on 16th September, 6.30 pm. Tickets (€40) are available at bkultured.com/event-list.