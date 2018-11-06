This twitter thread has comical comparisons & we are LIVING for it
Every so often, Twitter offers up some absolute pure gold and this thread is on fire.
This trend has the trusty old handshake emoji linking unlikely things, that share a common factor – and they're hilarious.
Get ready to laugh and cry as they're relatable AF.
And f*ck em both, you are good enough gal, but we've all been there.
Job interviewers My exes
Telling me I’m not good enough
— Your Frat President Chad (@ThatTrashley) November 5, 2018
The relationship memes just keep rolling and all us single folk know this one a little too well.
boys girls
not liking me
— jazz (@toopoorr) November 6, 2018
Hilarious – sorry dude, but think before you click and send – ain't nobody wanna see that.
Cutting my own dick pics
hair
3 inches shorter
than expected
— Heather (@Heather_Cody_) November 5, 2018
Ever heard of a portable charger – you're welcome.
me my phone
constantly dying
— idiotbabe.com (@goldfishbabe101) November 6, 2018
Some got political and came for the anti-vaccinators and we aren't even mad – they're brilliant.
Stormtroopers Anti-Vaxxers
missing every shot
— Justin Staggs (@Staggfilms) November 5, 2018
And then you've got the dark but accurate side of Twitter – pumpkin pie, anyone?
depression pumpkin pie
being in season right now
— PIE-etic kate (@poetickate) November 6, 2018
And cue the animal references because deep down we are all cocker spaniels – spirit animal…
Me A cocker spaniel
Peeing 17 times a day
— bort (@heavybretting) November 5, 2018
dubstep kids fisherman
that bass is so nasty
— Bishu (@welcome2bishu) November 5, 2018
I'm allowed to poke fun at vegans because I am one – and there ain't nothing wrong about being proud of that – preach it.
Vegans Guys who drive
mustangs
Not letting anyone
forget about it
— katie (@katelynhd9) November 5, 2018
And then back to relatable AF… their fries are just too good.
my McDonalds order my thighs
Large
— (@TheFunnyHun) November 4, 2018
The thread is bloody brilliant and gets a massive thumbs up from us.
That's enough Internet for the day though – I'm off to eat some vegan pumpkin pie.