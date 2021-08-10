This sweet and salty Massaman curry recipe is the midweek meal you’ve been craving!

Looking for a creamy, hearty curry recipe, with a difference? Look no further than this gorgeous homemade vegetarian Massaman curry recipe!

Don’t let the extensive list of ingredients put you off making this recipe – most of it is herbs and spices for the paste which will form the base of your sauce – sweet and salty, aromatic and full of delicious flavours. It’s well worth the extra time to make.

You'll need…

2 cans chickpeas

7-8 baby potatoes

4-5 bay leaves

Rapeseed oil

Sesame seed oil

1 can coconut milk

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

3 shallots

3 cloves garlic

4tbsp peanut butter

2tsp fish sauce

3tsp soy sauce

Basmati rice/naan bread – whichever you prefer

(For paste)

1tsp smoked paprika

Dried red chilli flakes

Kaffir lime leaves

Fresh grated ginger

Peeled and finely chopped lemongrass

2tsp Vegetable oil

1tsp cumin

1tsp nutmeg

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp ground cloves

1tsp turmeric

1tsp ground white pepper

3tbsp brown sugar

Fresh coriander

1/2tsp salt

2tbsp water

To make your paste, put all your spices and herbs into a blender – that includes: smoked paprika, salt and pepper, turmeric, fresh, chopped coriander, ground cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, cumin, grated ginger and chilli flakes.

Next, peel the outer layers of your lemon grass and chop as finely as possible. Chop your kaffir lime leaves and add both into the blender.

Pour in vegetable oil and brown sugar and start to blend everything together, adding a little water as needed to thin out the paste a little, while still keeping its thick, paste consistency. It should turn a deep reddish-brown colour. Set aside.

Start to boil water in a small saucepan and chop your baby potatoes into small, bite size pieces. Allow them to boil until almost fully cooked, but still a little hard to stick a fork into. Set aside.

Meanwhile, add a teaspoon of rapeseed oil and a teaspoon of sesame oil to a deep pot over a medium heat.

Chop shallots of garlic cloves and toss them into start to sautée them for 4-5 minutes.

Add in your chickpeas and start to chop your peppers or any other desired vegetables to cook next. Toss it all in and allow to cook, stirring occasionally, for 5-6 minutes. Vegetables should begin to soften now.

Next, add in 2-3 teaspoons of your paste, along with your fish sauce, soy sauce, bay leaves, peanut butter and a dash of salt. Stir to create your sauce base and allow the peanut butter to melt to merge with the other sauces. Pour in your coconut milk and stir.

Lastly, add in your partially-cooked potato bites and stir in, putting the lid on the pot, turning the heat down to low and leave for 5-10 minutes, starting to cook your rice or naan bread – whichever side you prefer.

Remove the bay leaves, take the pot off the heat and serve with a little fresh coriander and the side of your choosing – enjoy!