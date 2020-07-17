This shea face-cream helps keep skin hydrated on warm days

The temperatures are finally set to increase this weekend and we cannot wait for a little bit of Vitamin D. It feels more like winter out there than summer so we’re taking every little bit of sun that comes our way.

However, taking care of our skin during summer is extremely important. Finding the right product that suits your skin during the summer months can be tricky as a lot of face creams can be extremely heavy and creamy, but we’ve discovered one that is as light as a feather!

L'Occitane Shea Light Face Cream with SPF 15 is our go-to skincare product at the moment as it helps keep our skin hydrated during the hot, sunny days. It also protects your skin in warmer temperatures;helping you to maintain dewy skin all day long.

What we love most about this product is the light texture and just how nourished our skin feels after using it. It contains 5% Shea Butter to keep skin fresh and healthy.

It also has SPF 15 which will help protect your skin from sun damage. You should wear SPF all year but especially in the summer months as the sun can cause extreme damage to your skin if it isn’t protected.

The Shea Light Face Cream SPF 15 50ml is only €32. It is worth every penny and you’ll be so glad you purchased this holy grail product.