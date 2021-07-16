This sun protection oil is just what your summer skincare routine needs

Now that the sun is finally shining and we can enjoy that sweet, natural vitamin D, it’s time to seriously think about the sun protection we’re using, as we start to implement it into our everyday skincare routines.

When it comes to skincare, I’m quite a lazy, low maintenance kind of gal. I don’t like fussy routines which require a dozen different products every morning and evening, and I certainly don't enjoy having to keep reapplying sunscreen multiple times a day whenever the sun comes out. I definitely prefer to keep things simple, knowing that my skin is hydrated, healthy and well looked after. That’s where Skinmade’s sun protection oil comes into play.

The Skinmade Protect and Care Sun Oil is an absolute summer essential! In fact, celebrity Irish skin expert Eavanna Breen has even declared it “the best sun protection product in the world!”

The Protect and Care Oil offers a sunscreen of SPF 50 with powerful UVA and UVB filters, based on light oils, that provide the skin with a silky, smooth texture and all day long protection from the sun.

The best part? One tiny drop in the morning and you're covered for 8 hours with SPF 50 with no reapplication needed. Plus, there’s a whole host of active ingredients in there doing amazing things for your skin, as it protects you — including the strongest antioxidant in the world that is actually repairing your skin from past sun damage, as you protect yourself!

The antioxidants from red algae – astaxanthin- which is considered the most powerful antioxidant in the world, provides the skin with valuable vitamins and minerals. They effectively protect the cells against inflammation and UV damage thus reducing premature skin ageing and wrinkling.

Our skin is exposed to various types of weather in Ireland, often experiencing four seasons in one day, making the Skinmade Protect and Care Oil our skincare must-have. It is the ultimate face protection to wear every day as not only does it guard our skin from harmful rays but it also nourishes, repairs and regenerates the skin cells all year round thanks to valuable antioxidants, nutrient donors and various other natural ingredients.

Don’t believe us? Why not pick up a bottle of Skinmade’s Protect and Care Sun Oil for yourself and thank us later. It’s suitable for all skin types and available to buy from Akina.ie for €45.