‘This story isn’t finished’: Jamie Lynn Spears teases Zoey 101 reboot

If you were a child of the early 2000’s then listen up — Jamie Lynn Spears has teased a Zoey 101 reboot might be in the works!

The hit Nickelodeon show which ran from 2005 until 2008 landed on Netflix recently, quickly making its way into the top 10 trending shows in the US.

Star of the show, Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media this morning to mark this amazing achievement, thanking the fans and giving them hope for even more future storylines.

“Umm, so Zoey is Top 10 on Netflix!!!!! This show, and the fans of this show mean the absolute world to me,” Jamie gushed alongside a series of snaps, including a screenshot of Zoey 101 making the top 10 trending list and several other cast photos from over the years.

“I know y’all have been patiently waiting, so all I’m gonna say is I PROMISE this story isn’t finished…..” Jamie continued, followed by a ‘hush-hush’ emoji and a zipped mouth emoji.

For those of you who need a recap, Zoey 101 centred around the life of teenager Zoey Brooks, her younger brother Dustin and her friends, Lola, Quinn, Nicole, Dana, Chase, Michael and Logan.

Zoey and her brother enrol in the cool Californian boarding school, Pacific Coast Academy (PCA), where she attempts to navigate romantic relationships, high school drama and general teenage life.

Zoey 101 finished filming the finale episode in August 2007, months before it was revealed that Jamie was pregnant with her first child at 16-years-old. Despite rumours that the show was cancelled due to Spears’ pregnancy, it has been reported that the production team did not learn about her pregnancy until two months after the show wrapped.

Previously there had been another reunion special to celebrate the show’s 10-year anniversary, which aired in September 2015. In this revival Chase finally hears what Zoey said about him in the time capsule video, which was featured in the first episode of season two.

Now it seems the story might be continuing again and we couldn’t be more delighted! Will Chase and Zoey end up together after all? What ever happened to Nicole and Dana? Do they still ride around on their Jet X’s? Only time will tell!