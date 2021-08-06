This rosemary-infused Moscow Mule is our cocktail of the weekend!

Welcome to the weekend! Celebrate with a chilled and delicious Moscow Mule – with a twist!

Traditionally served with mint, this rosemary-infused take on the classic cocktail is an aromatic and zesty treat to kick off the weekend. A nice hint of fizz and chocked full of ice to refresh your palette, this gorgeous spritzer cocktail is our go-to this weekend!

For 1 serving you'll need…

3 sprigs rosemary

100ml water

200g sugar

1 shot bourbon

50ml ginger beer

2 shots lime juice

Ice

To make rosemary infused simple syrup, simply heat 2 parts sugar to 1 part water over a medium heat in a pan with a sprig of rosemary in it. Once the mixture has thickened like a syrup and cooled down, it’s ready to go!

Next, grab your copper cups and load it up with three to four ice cubes. Toss in a shot of bourbon.

Next, juice your lime and add it into the cup and stir it together with a long spoon to combine.

Next, add in 2 shots of your rosemary simple syrup and add in more ice.

Top off with ginger ale and garnish with a sprig of rosemary extra aromatic flavour!