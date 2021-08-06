This rosemary-infused Moscow Mule is our cocktail of the weekend!
Welcome to the weekend! Celebrate with a chilled and delicious Moscow Mule – with a twist!
Traditionally served with mint, this rosemary-infused take on the classic cocktail is an aromatic and zesty treat to kick off the weekend. A nice hint of fizz and chocked full of ice to refresh your palette, this gorgeous spritzer cocktail is our go-to this weekend!
For 1 serving you'll need…
3 sprigs rosemary
100ml water
200g sugar
1 shot bourbon
50ml ginger beer
2 shots lime juice
Ice
To make rosemary infused simple syrup, simply heat 2 parts sugar to 1 part water over a medium heat in a pan with a sprig of rosemary in it. Once the mixture has thickened like a syrup and cooled down, it’s ready to go!
Next, grab your copper cups and load it up with three to four ice cubes. Toss in a shot of bourbon.
Next, juice your lime and add it into the cup and stir it together with a long spoon to combine.
Next, add in 2 shots of your rosemary simple syrup and add in more ice.
Top off with ginger ale and garnish with a sprig of rosemary extra aromatic flavour!