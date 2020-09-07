This reusable cleansing tool is essential for the eco-conscious

You’ve got a designated recycling bin in the kitchen, your glass water bottle is always by your side, and you wouldn’t dream of using a plastic straw. But does your sustainable lifestyle stretch to your skincare routine? The evolution of sustainable cleansing starts with the NEW Magic Cleanse. This reusable cleansing tool is designed to cleanse your face, using only water.

The gentle, exfoliating action of the textured side helps to loosen makeup, oil and daily grime from the surface of the skin.

Flip over to the fluffy side and the natural, superfine and antibacterial fibres grip and lift oil, makeup and impurities from deep within pores as you sweep across the skin.

Whether you’re a bare-skinned beauty or a makeup queen, the combined action of this dual-sided cleansing tool leaves your skin spotlessly clean with a radiant, peachy glow.

Lasting approximately 200 washes each, the pack of three ensures that you can keep your skin cleansed for up to ten months with no need for anything but water to work its magic. Simply rinse and hang up in the shower after use and machine wash once a week

Travel friendly, cost effective and sustainable, Magic Cleanse appeals to the eco conscious, time-poor and jet-setting consumer alike. This naturally effective tool is the perfect alternative to chemical-based cleansing and offers the simplest and most eco-friendly solution to skin-cleansing. Less waste, no harsh chemicals – just simple, magical cleansing.

After cleansing with Magic Cleanse, your skin is perfectly prepped and ready to maximise the absorption of your moisturiser or skin treatment.

Pair with a Seoulista Beauty® Instant Facial™ and reveal radiant and healthy skin in just 20 minutes.

Maintaining a commitment to biodegradable, vegan and cruelty free products, this naturally powerful and effective tool is suitable for all skin types.

Magic Cleanse is a welcome addition to the Seoulista Beauty range as it is a a sustainable, chemical-free skin-cleansing solution at an affordable price with a pack of three RRP €16.49.