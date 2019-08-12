This restaurant has FREE Leaving Cert result lunches tomorrow

Tomorrow is the big day for Leaving Cert students: The results are officially IN and their time in fresh hell of exams is soon to be over.

With CAO offers coming in on Thursday, the nerves are bound to be fully shredded by the end of the week.

What can one do to distract oneself from the horror of exam results? Have a cheeky Nando's, of course, but on the house.

Celebrate or commiserate with Nando's for free, if you bring your results (via paper, email or text) and a valid form of ID into one of their restaurants you can get your Peri-Peri reward.

The free lunch is available for students in the UK and Ireland on the relevant exam results day.

The special Nando's offer is a free quarter chicken or fire-starter menu item, so you don't want to miss it.

The offer runs on Tuesday, August 13 for Leaving Cert students, as well as a September date for the Junior Cert kids.

Who doesn't want free food in exchange for the pain of examinations? The only catch is that yoou have to make a minimum spend of €7 to get the free delicious chicken.

That's definitely manageable. A whole Nando's meal with sides and a drink is normally around €20, so €7 seems like a steal.

Check a full list of all the chain's restaurants here, as well as the offer's terms and conditions. Good luck to everyone getting their results tomorrow, you'll have forgotten them in a few months!

Feature image: Instagram/@NandosUK