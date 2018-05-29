Ah CONGRATS! This Pretty Little Liar just got married in IRELAND

We have some exciting news this morning!

The beautiful Sasha Pieterse, who played the infamous Alison in Pretty Little Liars, married Hudson Sheaffer this weekend.

The ceremony was held in IRELAND, which made me weirdly excited for some reason.

The People reports that the two were married at the Leslie Estate, a castle in Glaslough.

The stunning bride wore a custom Christian Siriano gown and necklace from XIV Karats – and looked beautiful, of course.

One observation I did make though? It doesn't look like any of her fellow liars were in attendance.

Now, I may be wrong, but from my intense stalking of various social media accounts, it would appear as though her co-stars were all elsewhere.

Troian Belassario, who played Spencer Hastings, is in Greece, taking a gorge holiday after attending the Royal Wedding two weeks ago.

The other ladies are all in the USA currently, it would seem.

Either way, Sasha and her new husband look gorgeous and happy – and sure, that's all that matters.