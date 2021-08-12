This post-shower hair wrap is just what your frizzy hair needs

Now that restrictions are easing and we’re going out and about, meeting up with people a lot more often, it’s time to finally start putting a bit of effort into our appearance again and get back into a proper self care routine.

With hairdressers closed throughout lockdown, we’ll admit that our daily haircare rituals sort of went out the window in favour of your messy top-knot and classic ponytail seven days a week.

For the first time in over a year though we finally have reasons to get ourselves together every day, pick out a nice outfit, sweep some mascara across our lashes and let our luscious locks loose!

To help us look our best before and after we’re ready to face the day, Seoulista Beauty have launched a brand new product, their Silky Locks Hair Wrap (RRP €16.49). Say goodbye to frizziness and hello to smooth and soft tresses with this genius product!

While many believe the drying process for our hair begins the moment we pick up a hair dryer, at Seoulista Beauty® they know it begins the moment you step out of the shower. Introducing the new Seoulista Silky Locks Hair Wrap™, your clever solution to keep your hair healthy, smooth and help reduce drying time.

Soft and smooth like suede, the innovative fabric of the expertly designed hair wrap, protects the hair from the damaging effects of friction that cause breakage, thinning, frizz and split ends. With each square inch of fabric holding close to 200,000 fibres, Seoulista Silky Locks Hair Wrap™ is both quick drying and absorbent, with no need to rub the hair to extract water.

The smoothing nature of the fabric makes it kind to hair and unlike traditional towelling, which can weigh heavy on your head, it’s lightweight structure stops dragging at the roots to keep the hair smooth and healthy.

Convenient for multi-tasking, simply secure the elastic over the button and make a start on your day. Particularly handy for long and thick hair which can sometimes take a little extra drying time.

Sourced sustainably to be kind to your hair and the planet, this wrap is made from 100% recycled materials, whilst also being completely recyclable once you’re done with it.

How do you use it? Hold the inside of your Silky Locks Hair Wrap™ towards you and lean forward so your hair faces down. Secure the wrap over your head so all your hair is inside. Twist before standing up and secure in place with the button.

Why not give a go, and pick up your own Silky Locks Hair Wrap™ which are available in Irish pharmacies and Dunnes Stores nationwide as well as from www.seoulistabeauty.com.