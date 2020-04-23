This Orange Blossom skin mist promises to heal breakouts

It’s safe to say we could all use a little ‘pick me up’ now and the latest launch from Irish beauty brand Ella & Jo is just the ticket. Their new Limited Edition 3 in 1 ‘Orange Blossom’ Hyaluronic Skin Mist will lift your spirits during this trying time while also nourishing and hydrating your skin.

With all the benefits of the original 3 in 1 Hyaluronic Skin Mist (dubbed ‘Botox in a bottle’) this limited-edition facial spray features a fresh new orange blossom scent. The key ingredient of Orange Peel Oil is a powerful, calming oil that alleviates any stress or anxiety. Proven to boost your mood and ease physical and mental fatigue, the new orange fragrance helps to energise and promote positivity, adding a spritz of hydrating happiness to your day.

In addition to boosting your mood, Orange Peel Oil is ideal for anyone who suffers from breakouts due to its antibacterial properties that help to prevent bacteria from spreading while soothing and healing the skin. The limited-edition facial spritz also contains a specially formulated cocktail of skin quenching ingredients such as Chamomile, Cucumber, Witch-hazel, Aloe Vera, Green Tea and Hyaluronic Acid to help hydrate, condition and protect the skin.

Ingredients include orange peel oil, hyaluronic acid, cucumber, witch hazel, aloe vera, green tea and chamomile.

The Limited-Edition Ella & Jo 3 in 1 ‘Orange Blossom’ Hyaluronic Skin Mist €25 is available online at Ella and Jo website.