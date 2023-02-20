THIS Normal People star will be on the Late Late Show this week

The first guest for this week’s Late Late Show has just been announced, and it’s a brilliant one!

Fresh off the BAFTAs red carpet, Normal People star Paul Mescal will be back on Irish soil for the Late Late this Friday.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy confirmed the exciting news on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning.

Speaking of Paul’s many talented assets, Ryan beamed with pride for the Irish actor as he exclaimed: “The man can do no wrong!”

“So, I’m very happy to say I’ll be chatting with Paul on The Late Late Show on Friday night”, Ryan shared afterwards.

The host then went on to explain that he is delighted to have Paul confirmed for the Late Late studio. “I’ve only [previously interviewed Paul] on Zoom, so at last I can look him in the eye and say, ‘Stop being so good at everything! It’s making all of us feel very inadequate!’”, he joked.

Credit: RTÉ

Paul’s appearance on the late-night talk show will be held just over two weeks before the ceremony for this year’s Academy Awards.

The 27-year-old is nominated for an Oscar for the very first time, in the Best Actor category for his role in Aftersun.

The Maynooth native has enjoyed a string of nominations throughout this year’s awards season, with the most recent one taking place at last night’s BAFTA Film Awards.

Sadly, Paul lost out in the BAFTA Best Actor category to Austin Butler, who won for his portrayal of singer Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis.

However, it wasn’t a total disappointment for Irish actors, as Barry Keoghan took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

This year’s Academy Awards are poised for Irish film success, with a record-breaking 14 Irish nominations for Irish actors and films across many categories.

Until the Oscars arrive, you can catch Paul's appearance on The Late Late Show this Friday, February 24, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.