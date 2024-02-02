This New Year’s resolution in one your skin will thank you for

While many of us have created New Year's resolutions that we haven’t quite stuck to, this is one you won’t regret keeping.

Treat yourself to a rejuvenating treatment for 2024 that your skin will definitely thank you for afterwards.

Get the best skin of your life in just 30 minutes with a 4-step Hydrafacial from Thérapie Clinic.

Hydrafacial is a technology-driven rejuvenating skin treatment that delivers instant results that you can see and feel right away. It promises to deliver long term skin health and can cater to the specific needs of all skin types.

The patented spiral tip of the HydraFacial Vortex-Fusion® serum delivery system and Hydropeel is what really sets the Hydrafacial apart from other treatments that you may have seen in the past.

The unique spiral design helps deliver the multistep Hydrafacial which cleanses, exfoliates and extracts impurities and dead skin cells, while also replenishing vital nutrients including Hyaluronic Acid, Antioxidants and Peptides at the same time. These nourishing ingredients guarantee long term results you can see and feel instantly.

Every HydraFacial treatment starts with three simple steps and from there, Thérapie clinic experts will personalise the experience based on your skin goals.

1. Cleanse: Deeply cleanses and exfoliates with a gentle peel to uncover a new layer of skin.

2. Extract: Removes impurities from pores with painless gentle suction.

3. Hydrate: Saturates the skin’s surface with intense moisturisers and nourishing, personalised ingredients.

The HydraFacial treatment is soothing, refreshing, non-irritating and immediately effective.

HydraFacial treatments can be tailored to target any of the following:

Fine lines and wrinkles

Elasticity and firmness

Even tone and vibrancy

Skin texture

Brown spots

Oily and congested skin

Clogged pores

Who is the HydraFacial for?

The HydraFacial treatment is designed for all skin types, so it’s for everybody! Even the most sensitive skin easily tolerates the HydraFacial treatment. Your physician or skincare professional may choose specific treatment serums and/or customise the treatment for your unique skin conditions and needs.

What results can you expect after a HydraFacial?

Many clients report seeing visible skin refinement and an even, radiant skin tone after just one treatment. The smooth results and hydration may last 5 to 7 days or even longer. Thérapie Clinic don’t believe in quick fixes, so one treatment per month is recommended. Continued HydraFacial treatments are highly recommended to maintain skin health results.

Make this treatment part of your New Year’s resolutions and enjoy radiant skin throughout the year.

Prices start from €99.99