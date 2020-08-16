This new purple shampoo and conditioner are the best I’ve tried

Long before we were thrust into lockdown and unable to visit our favourite hair salons to touch up our highlights, the struggle to keep blonde hair colour fresh was real!

Our hair looked healthy and fresh for the first two weeks of lockdown, but then it slowly turned into a brassy mess. We searched high and low for the perfect blonde shampoo, conditioner, and treatment products but they didn't quite fit the bill.

We were thrilled to see supermarket brand Aussie have brought out a new Blonde Hydration range that genuinely works and they're available at reasonable prices.

This new collection tones, with a rich kick-brass pinging purple pigment, and moisturises thanks to antioxidant-rich wild plum and hemp seed extract. Aussie’s hemp seed is packed with essential oils, fatty acids, vitamin E, antioxidants, omega 6 and omega 3 that are easily absorbed into hair and provide next-level hydration. Grown near the Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory of Australia, the wild plum is charged with antioxidants to fight off free radical damage and protect your hair from pollution or sun exposure. With the world’s highest concentration of vitamin C in each fruit (up to 50 times more than an orange) the wild plum is bursting with goodness.

With Aussie Blonde Hydration your hair will smell gorgeous too, as the collection also benefits from a fresh and revitalising green citrus scent, blended with subtle lavender and geranium, and energising ginger.

The range includes:

Aussie Blonde Hydration Purple Shampoo [€7.99]

For bleached, blonde and silver hair that needs to be levelled up, this kick-brass shampoo neutralises brassy, yellow tones with a powerful purple pigment, and nourishes fried hair with Australian hemp seed and wild plum extracts, to leave hair boosted, hydrated and bright.

Aussie Blonde Hydration Conditioner [€7.99]

Take blonde from the brittle brink to bangin’ bling with this miraculous conditioner that provides a much-needed boost of hydration and shine thanks to Australian hemp seed and wild plum extracts.

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Blonde Treatment [€7.99]

Go from bleached-out to blissed-out in just 3 minutes with Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Blonde Treatment. This super conditioner is packed with hydrating natural Australian hemp seed extract, special botanicals, and an extra kick of wicked wild plum to give you the deepest condition of your life.

Aussie Blonde Hair Hemp-athy Conditioner Spray [€7.99]*

For dry, dull and damaged hair that’s lost its bling, Aussie Blonde Hair Hemp-athy Conditioner Spray is a miracle worker. Give your hair some love with this lightweight hydrating spray. Packed with Australian hemp seed extract, the no-rinse formula gives the ultimate glow-up.

Aussie Blonde Hydration Light Weight Oil [€10.99]*

You deserve better for your blonde! Infused with Australian hemp seed extract that blesses your hair with bounce and shine, Blonde Hydration Lightweight Oil will leave wet, damp, or dry hair nourished and hydrated so you can focus on bossing life.

*Both products are Superdrug exclusive

The full Aussie Blonde Hydration range is available in store and online at Superdrug. The Aussie Blonde Hydration hero products are also available in Dunnes Stores and Boots stores nationwide