This new makeup product will transform your eyebrows

While we would love to take our time applying our makeup in the morning, getting ourselves ready to face the day at our leisure, sometimes we just need to get up and go. That’s why we were so happy to hear that Clarins are launching some new products that are seriously going to cut down on time.

Their Easy Looks collection features two new duo products to enhance the eye area, perfect to keep with you if you're rushing out the door.

Eye-shadow palettes (six versions) – €43

Firstly, they are launching a selection of four-colour eye shadows with an integrated primer. Find the one you love among the six different collections, from the lightest palette to the darkest. The colour-combinations include: Fairytale Nude, showcasing natural neutrals; Rosewood, which includes shimmery shades of pink and dark brown; Flame, giving us vibrant oranges, and sunset tones; Brown Sugar, offering deep gold and bronzed browns; Jade, which incorporates matte and shimmery, earthy shades and Midnight, which includes hues of sparkling blue.

The best part about these eye-shadows is that there’s no need to apply a base! These 2-in-1 eyeshadows have an integrated primer and promote perfect adhesion to the eyelids. For 12 hours, colour is even and instant, it won’t budge.

Brow2Go – €24

Because eyebrows are a major player in achieving expressive eye contours, Clarins have developed Brow Duo: the promise of perfect brows in just two steps. Available in 5 shades, it sculpts and creates full brows while setting and intensifying them. On one end, an applicator makes it possible to take up the innovative and long-wearing texture: a coloured powder that turns into a fresh, water-based gel as soon as it is applied. It’s like magic!

On the other end, a brush which grooms brows with a tinted gel mascara with lasting results. In just two steps, Brow Duo enhances eyebrows for a more intense eye look!

Precision Eyeliner

Continue your eye make-up with Clarins 3-Dot Liner. Its unique three-pronged applicator makes it possible to fill in, dot by dot, the area between the lashes to naturally highlight the eyes and create fuller-looking lashes. A fun and easy way to apply eye make-up.

Add Volume

Continue with a hint of Supra Volume Mascara. It intensifies the eyes and adds volume and thickness to the lashes thanks to its cocktail of vegetal waxes of carnauba and cassie flower.

Joli Rouge Lacquers – €24

Apply one of the three new shades of Joli Rouge Lacquer. They include: Sandy Pink, Woodberry and Deep Red. This intense-colour lip balm delivers ultra-lacquer shine, smoothing comfort and high dose colour pigments. Thanks to organic marsh samphire extract and 70% hydrating oils, lips are smoothed and softened day after day.

Make-up Corrector Pen – €20

Big make-up goof? That happens… No need to panic, here is a way to fix anything, anytime. To make your life easier, Clarins imagined this Make-up Corrector Pen, a gentle make-up erasing brush you can use anywhere. Thanks to its precise felt tip, it removes unwanted traces of make-up from the eyes and the lips without touching the rest of the make-up on your face. It's enriched in jojoba oil which is known for its ability to nourish the skin without feeling oily.

Also, it comes with three refills for around 300 uses in total… which almost makes you want to make a mess on purpose!

Clarins Easy Looks autumn collection is available from selected Clarins stockists nationwide from August 31 and currently available on clarins.ie.