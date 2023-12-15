This new Irish business might just have won Christmas with their perfume experience

Imagine getting a chic 8ml vial of perfume from brands like Prada, GUCCI, Chloe, Maison Margiela and Chanel delivered right to your doorstep every month – that's about 140 delightful sprays! Well that’s what this new Irish business SimpleScents is doing with their groundbreaking venture into the world of scents.

SimpleScents is changing the way we experience and discover fragrances here in Ireland. Founded in 2022, this innovative platform offers a personal monthly journey into the world of perfume for just €16.20. This subscription model is a dream come true for any fragrance lovers, offering a diverse range of scents from some of the world’s most popular brands. And without the hefty price tag or long-term commitment that usually comes when buying the full-size bottles.

What sets SimpleScents apart is its personalised approach to fragrance. Subscribers can curate their monthly fragrance experience by populating their own personal ‘fragrance queue’ then sit back let the platform automatically refresh your scent each month by sending you your picks.

This handy set it-and-forget it feature allows you to effortlessly rotate your scents monthly, whether it's a seasonal vibe or a special occasion, your perfume choice will always be in sync with your life. SimpleScents collaborates directly with authorised wholesalers, so you can rest easy knowing that you won’t receive any knockoffs or imitation fragrances, only the real deal. And for those uncertain about where to begin, the site offers a helpful perfume quiz, guiding users toward scents that best match their preferences.

You get your first scent in a sleek aluminium travel case which is available in four stylish colours. These vials are notably larger than typical store-sized samples, providing convenience for on-the-go lifestyles. They’re perfect for slipping into a purse for a night out or packing for travels.

Amidst the holiday season, SimpleScents unveils its true gem: A gifting option designed to simplify the constant struggle of selecting the perfect fragrance gift. Offering subscription choices of 3, 6, or 12 months, recipients will relish receiving one new fragrance of their choice every month, enriching their olfactory experience. This clever fragrance gift will linger long after the holidays have passed!

Price Range:

3 months – €55

6 months – €100

12 months – €195

