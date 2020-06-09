This new eye serum promises to minimise your under-eye circles

With 10,000 movements per day and 22 muscles, your eyes are just like you: hyperactive, expressive and radiant. They can effortlessly light up your face. They’re also especially fragile. At 25, you can already see the first signs of time and tiredness. Eye care expert, Clarins introduces Total Eye Lift. Developed for all women and all ages, this exceptional eye care takes on everything that stands in the way of total eye radiance: puffiness and dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles and even firmness. The well-known specialists of natural active ingredients and masters in formulating plants, Clarins Laboratories combines unique botanical ingredients to offer you an exceptional eye contour treatment.

A light, super-smooth and balm-like texture. The freshness of a gel and the sublime smoothness of a cream. It's quickly absorbed by skin and even helps with make-up application and hold. Ultra comfortable, nourishing and light all at once.

The Clarins team know you don’t have time to lose. That’s why Clarins Research counts on the high-performance combination of two active ingredients – organic harungana extract and cassie wax – for a double lifting and smoothing action instantly. Day after day, eyes look more open and the eyes and eye lids appear lifted.

This wonderful product contains Albizia extract which works against bags and dark circles. Horse chestnut escin, organic guarana extract and plant caffeine as backup against tired-looking eyes. And to top it all off, organic shea butter for a skin-cocooning effect.

Your skin will look firmer and most importantly, the appearance of under-eye bags is reduced.