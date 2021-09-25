This new daily glycolic cleanser brightens even the dullest skin

Dull, lackluster skin is an increasing concern and can affect anyone. Why? Because dead skin cells and other environmental factors like pollution act as brightness blockers that form a dulling “wall” on the skin and dim your glow. Targeting dullness can be tricky as an overly intensive approach to exfoliation can harm the skin's barrier, causing irritation.

The solution: undo dullness daily. NEW Daily Glycolic Cleanser allows you to cleanse your way to brighter and conditioned skin – no compromise necessary. This gentle yet effective formula works to unglue and cleanse away brightness blockers that build up on skin daily while maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier. Get ready to rinse dullness down the drain with every wash.

This cleanser’s star ingredient, Glycolic Acid, is known for having the smallest molecular size of all Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs). This makes it effective at penetrating the skin’s surface, where all that dullness resides. A blend of soothing Calendula Extract and nourishing Jojoba Seed Oil helps condition and replenish skin to help preserve skin’s barrier, ensuring luminous, healthy-looking skin after each wash.

Daily Glycolic Cleanser is available now salons and skin centers and at www.dermalogica.ie.

RRP: