This Morning’s Sian Welby announces she’s pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Sian Welby as she has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The This Morning star shared the wonderful news earlier today that she and her fiancé Jake Beckett will welcome a little one into the world together later this year.

Sian revealed her pregnancy while chatting with her radio co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark on Capital Breakfast.

Welby said, “There’s some moments that you just want to share with everyone. I think I want to share something with the group right now actually”.

“I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant! I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long but I am. It’s not a joke”.

“The lies, the deceit, oh my God the mocktails!”, she exclaimed before admitting, “It’s crazy to actually tell you all. I couldn’t wait to tell you”.

“This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don't worry I'm not going anywhere!”.

Sian added, “This is going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to share it with you all”.

The 37-year-old then confirmed the news to her 169K Instagram followers by unveiling a photo with multiple Polaroids that document her pregnancy journey so far.

Some snaps show Sian and Jake holding up a pregnancy test, while others show Welby’s blossoming baby bump and some of her baby scans.

The radio presenter simply captioned the post, “We have some news…..”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Many famous faces and fans alike flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Sian and Jake.

This Morning host Rochelle Humes wrote, “Best news ever! Congratulations beautiful people”.

“Yaaaaay!!! So happy for you two! @sianwelby @jakebeckett92”, penned former member of The Pussycat Dolls Ashley Roberts.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse added, “Oh yes! Congratulations”.

Sian and Jake’s exciting baby news comes six months after the couple announced their engagement.

Back in August, Sian admitted, “Genuinely didn’t see this coming. For once I am totally speechless. I didn’t think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything”.