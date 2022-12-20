This Morning’s Sarah Jossel announces birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for This Morning’s make-up guru Sarah Jossel as she announces the birth of her daughter.

Sarah is known for appealing on This Morning to share her make-up and beauty advice with viewers, and is also the Beauty Director and columnist of The Sunday Times Style magazine.

Jossel took to Instagram on the evening of Monday, December 19, to share the wonderful news of her daughter's arrival with her followers and to reveal her bundle of joy’s adorable name.

She shared a black and white snap of her newborn to her 75K Instagram followers and wrote, “Welcome to the world Grace Mimi Gold. 13.12.22. Thank you for choosing me to be your mum”.

“They say the days may feel long but the years are short. I’m so very ready to begin the wild, unpredictable ride of motherhood with you”.

Many famous faces rushed to the comments to congratulate Sarah on her new arrival.

YouTuber Tanya Burr wrote, “Congratulations, beyond happy for you!”, while This Morning host Josie Gibson penned, “Whaaaaaaa she's here!!!!!!! Congratulations my love”.

“Oh darling, wonderful news! Little bundle of love and joy, congratulations to you all”, added former Britain’s Next Top Model host Lisa Snowden.

The make-up expert shared the exciting news that she was expecting a baby back in July by posting a collection of photos including one of her cradling her blossoming baby bump, and another of her tucking into her pregnancy cravings.

She captioned the post, “Equal parts over the moon, grateful, nervous, excited- and petrified (hello hormones!) for the next chapter. Our baby girl is due to arrive at the end of the year”.

“Also taking a moment to discuss that my pregnancy cravings / sickness have taken me right back to the 90’s. It’s been Capri sun, Nesquik, Coco Pops, repeat for months now! Here are just some of the images my family were lucky enough to receive through the long nights”.