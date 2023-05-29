This Morning’s Alison & Dermot respond to Phillip Schofield drama

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have displayed a united front following the drama surrounding This Morning.

Over the weekend, the daytime show’s former host Phillip Schofield admitted that he had lied to the press, colleagues at ITV and his loved ones.

In a statement released to the Daily Mail on Friday evening, the 61-year-old admitted to having an affair with a younger ITV male colleague. At the time, Phillip insisted that the relationship was “unwise but not illegal”.

Then, yesterday evening, former This Morning contributor Dr Ranj Singh accused the ITV production of having a “toxic culture” and that he was “managed out” after raising his concerns.

Credit: Dr Ranj Singh Instagram

Now, after being in the headlines for several weeks, the team behind This Morning has addressed the continuing developments.

Going on air earlier today, presenting duo Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary waited a few minutes before they chose to mention the controversy surrounding the show.

“We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment, and of course we appreciate that,” began Dermot, speaking ahead of the show’s dedicated news slot.

“But just from both of us and the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs – we love making this show for all of you,” he continued.

Credit: ITV

“Yeah, we really do, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” co-host Alison agreed.

Contributor Gyles Brandreth, who was taking part in the news discussion, then went on to share his own thoughts on the matter.

“We are very happy to be here, can I say that as well?” he remarked, speaking alongside journalist Sonia Sodha.

Credit: Holly Willoughby Instagram

“This is a happy place to work. I enjoy coming in here, and have done since I began,” he added before exclaiming: “We’re happy people in a happy place, with some interesting stories!”

Alison and Dermot, who usually tend to host the daytime show on Friday mornings, have taken over full presenting duties in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s admission.

Phillip’s former co-host, Holly Willoughby, is expected to return to This Morning next Monday, June 5, with her new co-presenter yet to be announced.