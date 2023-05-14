This modern mineral sun serum is great for all skin types, has SPF30 & it’s tinted too!

Keep skin fresh, dewy and protected with IMAGE Skincare’s new Mineral SPF 30 Sun Serum that works to provide broad-spectrum UV protection along with a unifying skin tint suitable for all skin types.

This new innovative serum floats onto the skin with a modern formula of 100% mineral UV filters in a hydrating serum texture for daily use. The universal tinted formula, which is also non-comedogenic, blends seamlessly into all skin tones for a light, glowing finish that can be worn on its own or beautifully under make-up as a primer.

Infused with beneficial antioxidants such as ginger root extract, vitamin C and vitamin E, this powerful SPF will help to fight against the effects of environmental aggressors like the sun, wind, and weather. Formulated with Zinc Oxide, this mineral sun filter provides broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Orange peel oil adds a hint of natural citrus fragrance, while camomile extracts help to soothe the skin and plant-derived squalene from sugarcane adds a welcome hydration boost to the skin.

Michelle Ryan, Education Manager for IMAGE Skincare said, ‘SPF is definitely not a chore anymore! Over the years we have grown to expect more from our sunscreens and this new launch from IMAGE both protects and unifies the skin for a dewy, radiant complexion. This product glides seamlessly on the skin and acts beautifully as a make-up primer or for those days you want to go make-up free with a hint of colour. It’s 100% physical protection so it’s an ideal choice if you have a tendency to be sensitive, breakout prone or if you suffer with pigmentation. SPF IS most anti-aging product you can use on your skin daily and all of our Prevention+ lines give you UVA, UVA, infrared and blue light protection.’

IMAGE Skincare PREVENTION+ Sun Serum SPF30 Tinted 30ml (€64.00 / £56.50) is suitable for all skin types and tones is available now from Image Skincare and selected IMAGE salons and clinics nationwide.

A full list of IMAGE stockists & clinics can be found here: https://imageskincare.ie/find-a-pro/.