This mini Harry Potter reunion was everyone’s favourite GG moment

Harry Potter fans could hardly contain their excitement during last night's Golden Globes ceremony, after two of the series' best-loved characters reunited on stage.

Emma Watson and Robert Pattison caused a bit of frenzy when they teamed up to present the Best Television Limited Series to the winner Big Little Lies, some 13 years after appeared on screen together.

For those of you unfamiliar with the pairing, cast your minds back to 2005 when the actors starred as Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory in fourth film in the magical franchise, Harry Potter an the Goblet of Fire.

It was Robert's first big movie role and was no doubt the launching pad for a successful career that saw him go on to star as Edward Cullen in the Twilght saga and a host of independent films such as Remember Me and Water for Elephants.

Needless to say, the mini reunion sent Harry Potter fans into overdrive with many hoping that the duo would be joined by Gary Oldman who played Sirius Black in the series.

Here's some of our favourite reactions:

