This masquerade ball at Body & Soul looks BEYOND enchanting

If you've longed to go to a masked ball ever since watching Gossip Girl, look no further than the Veuve Clicquot Masquerade Ball at Body & Soul this year.

As night descends on the festival on Saturday, June 23, people will be donning masks to be whisked away to a whimsical world of fantasy and fun.

The Masquerade Ball is set to be filled with theatrics, burlesque, dancers, and, of course, uplifting disco beats to keep you bopping till the break of dawn.

There will be glamour and decadence dripping from every surface, so get ready to wear your best flapper couture or Sofia Coppola Marie Antoinette chic. It'll be an eclectic mixing of eras, and we can't wait to see what the revellers decide to wear.

This year the ball is inspired by Madame Clicquot, the 'Grand Dame of Champagne’, who pioneered the development of early champagne as a businesswoman.

She's who we have to thank for the world's first ever blended Rosé Champagne, and honestly, we can't express our gratitude. This ball marks the 200th anniversary of Rosé Champagne – it's been a good two centuries of sparkling pink drinks.

As for the music (who could forget that), Aoife O'Neill will start off the night with some disco vibes, before Jus Damien brings us into 80s high energy, new disco, and electro beats.

Big Daddy Can will keep the party going, as will DJ Colin Devine, whose renditions of guilty pleasure songs will keep us grooving. Finally, PrYmary Colours will close out the night with their own original, energetic tunes.

If you can't make it to the Masquerade Ball, the Veuve Clicquot Garden and Sparkling Conversations Salon will provide plenty of fascinating talks (as well as champagne pairings and tasty treats).

From journalists to DJs to chefs, these are sure to be some thought-provoking discussions. The talks will especially focus on female pioneers in honour of Madame Clicquot.

So if you're a fan of masked whimsy or inspirational women, there's plenty for you at Body & Soul!