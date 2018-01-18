This man’s late wife trolled him for five whole years after her passing

Fulfilling the wishes of a deceased family member is something we'd all endeavour to do if the situation arose, and Antonia Nicol's father was no different.

Following the death of his wife, Phedre Fitton, in 2013, Antonia's dad was under strict instructions to tend to her house plants – a task he took very seriously.

However, Antonia's poor dad was utterly oblivious to the fact that his late wife was busy trolling him from beyond the grave.

Taking to Twitter to share her late mum's sense of humour with the public, Antonia wrote: "Before my mum passed away, she gave my dad strict instructions to water the plants in the bathroom.He's been religiously watering them & keeping them alive."

Before my mum passed away, she gave my dad strict instructions to water the plants in the bathroom. He's been religiously watering them & keeping them alive. They look so amazing he decided to take them to his new home, only to discover they are plastic! Can hear my mum chuckling pic.twitter.com/N87giD5zKT — Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) January 16, 2018

But all wasn't as it seemed as Antonia revealed in the rest of her post, which has been liked more than 100,000 in just two days.

"They look so amazing he decided to take them to his new home, only to discover they are plastic! Can hear my mum chuckling," she finished.

The tweet has struck a chord with thousands of people worldwide who recognised their own family members in Phedre's prank.

@dannywallace my dad has loved this story being on here so much, he's reenacted watering the fernspic.twitter.com/1NJpoYbpY8 — Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) January 17, 2018

"There's something deeply human about it too," wrote one Twitter user. "I looked after my mum up to her passing and our humour was often jet black. Too easy to forget it. Thanks for sharing!"

"I lost my lovely mum last year, she was 85. But she would've loved that joke; my mum like yours had a wicked sense of humour," added another.

Antonia's parents were together since their teens.