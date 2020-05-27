This Mangosteen moisturiser promises to minimise pores

Anyone else on the hunt for a new moisturiser? The sunshine is here to stay and we’re in need of a product that won’t make us look like a melting snowman.

Perfect for hot summer days comes Eminence.ie’s new Mangosteen Gel Moisturiser – the latest in the Mangosteen range.

Reveal a photo-ready complexion with this lightweight gel-cream moisturiser. This unique pore-minimising, hydrating formula begins as a dewy gel then beautifully melts into the skin for a smooth, matte finish. For best results, layer over the Mangosteen Daily Resurfacing Concentrate.

This gorgeous product will help energise and refresh your skin and minimise pores. One of the best things about this product is how it hydrates the skin with no greasy residue. It also leaves your skin feeling soft and velvety.

The main ingredients are Mangosteen- an antioxidant-rich super fruit that helps the appearance of skin and minimises the look of environmental stress, all while promoting natural radiance. Red Clover Flower Extract helps refine and improve skin tone to minimise pore size. Ribose promotes the appearance of smoother and revitalised skin

Eminence does not (and never has) tested on animals. Eminence also plants a tree for every product sold in a developing community which needs more trees to prevent erosion – 14 Million have been planted to date. Eminence uses wind and solar energy to produce its products.