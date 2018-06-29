This makeup guru just called out ‘natural beauty’ in the best way

Have you ever gazed at the perfectly edited, well lit and angled photo of your favourite Instagram model and despaired over their flawless skin, plump pout or perfect brows?

The saying comparison is the thief of joy is exceptionally true, but when someone seems to naturally have it all, it can be harder to swallow.

Luckily, there is a lot more transparency now in the beauty guru business than ever before, with Instagram celebrities being completely honest about their expensive skin care, filler appointments and eyelash extension habits.

One Instagram influencer and beauty vlogger Gina Shkeda has called out the perception of natural beauty on social media.

One of Gina's 820,000 followers tweeted the makeup guru saying 'If I could wake up as beautiful as @GinaShkeda I'd be the happiest girl alive #naturalbeauty.'

The MUA tweeted back, exposing the not-so-natural elements of her makeup free look.

'Girl, I have micro bladed brows, lash extensions in and lip injections,' she tweeted back.

'I don't even look like this, you're flawless,' she finished, with no shame about her beautifying habits.

While Gina and her fan are both natural beauties, lip fillers or not, calling out false perceptions on social media is so important to remind people that what they see on their feeds isn't always exactly what they seem.

Images can be manipulated in photoshop, or people can choose to edit themselves in real life through the use of makeup, cosmetic surgery or beauty techniques like tattooed brows and eyelash extensions.

What we think is a 'natural' beauty look on someone's Instagram could be any combination of these factors, which is important to keep in mind before we go feeling bad about ourselves after scrolling through our social media streams.