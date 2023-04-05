THIS Love Island star reveals they were almost in new Barbie movie

A former Love Island star has revealed they were almost cast in the new Barbie movie.

Tasha Ghouri sent fans into a frenzy when she shared the news earlier today that she was close to having a role in the blockbuster movie.

She announced the news on Twitter by detailing how she had auditioned for a dancing role in the film and got to the final round but in the end, didn’t get the job.

Ghouri went on to say that filming clashed with her time in the Love Island villa.

A fan of the 24-year-old created fan art with Tasha’s face photoshopped into the newly released Barbie posted with the phrase, “This Barbie is a model with a superpower”.

The model and dancer retweeted the snap and shared the details of how she almost took part in the star-studded movie.

“Fun fact I got to the final round of the barbie film audition as a dancer but didn’t get the job – filming was at same time as LI, crazy how the universe works”.

Many of the reality TV star’s fans headed to the comments to share how much they think she would perfectly suit a role in the Barbie film.

One fan said, “Omg literally can’t think of a better fit!! but tbh i’m thankful for LI because that’s how i knew you & your beautiful heart”.

Fun fact I got to the final round of the barbie film audition as a dancer but didn’t get the job – filming was at same time as LI, crazy how the universe works also love this https://t.co/PSLNAeDGbH — Tasha Ghouri (@GhouriNatasha) April 5, 2023

“Oh my god that would’ve been so cool if you got it!”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “OMG would have taken us a year to discover you?! No worries we'll see you in the Barbie sequel”.

Many huge names have been announced to star in the Barbie movie including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon among many others.

Tasha and her beau Andrew Le Page ended up coming in fourth place in Love Island and their relationship is still going strong.