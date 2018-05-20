This girl realising she wasn’t invited to the royal wedding is all of us

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was no doubt one of the most hyped events of the decade and we'd be lying if we said we weren't a little disappointed when our invitations didn't arrive in the post.

Instead we found ourselves glued to the telly, playing rounds of 'spot the Suits star' and drooling over the regal style of the attendees.

And as sad as that sight may seem, our disappointment didn't come close to that of this little girl from Belfast who was somehow under the impression she had been invited to the the royal affair.

A post shared by beoka (@beoka67) on May 19, 2018 at 4:08am PDT

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Lola's mother Ashlee can be heard explaining why her daughter would have to give it a miss on this particular occasion.

Not only does a heartbroken Lola discover she has not received an invite, but she is also devastated to realise that she "not a real princess."

Check out the full clip below: