This Kopparberg and pizza garden party has us feelin’ summery

Nothing beats chilling in your back garden, a cold cider in one hand and some tunes on a speaker in the other.

On June 15th-16th, Kopparberg is taking over a hidden backyard just off Camden Street throwing the buzziest garden party of the summer.

The Camden Backyard is celebrating all things Dublin with local musicians, comedians and classic fruity cider.

A post shared by Kopparberg Ireland (@kopparbergireland) on Jun 6, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

On Thursday evening, Alison Spittle and special guests James Kavanagh will record a live podcast to launch the event.

On Friday and Saturday night, the garden will come alive with hip hop and RnB music from local talent, artists, and DJs including Tara Stewart, Super Silly, Handsome Paddy, JYellowL, Mona Lxsa, Soft Boy DJs, UNQ and more.

As for the food line up, expect wood fired pizza by The Original Food Junkie and Hawaiian street food from Shaka Poké.

A post shared by Kopparberg Ireland (@kopparbergireland) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:48am PST

For those with a sweet tooth, Arctic Stone will be serving up rolled ice cream doused in Kopparberg Raspberry infused syrup.

For those with a thirst to quench, Kopparberg slushies, and Koppar-cocktails are available, along with two free Kopparbergs included with your ticket.

You can nab tickets right here for the event, which come in at €10.00 each.