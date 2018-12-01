This is why Kourtney Kardashian is freezing her eggs

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed her upcoming plans to freeze her eggs.

The model opened up to her friends about her reasons for doing so.

She has to administer regular hormone injections to prep her body for the process and it is affecting her in a big way.

“I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” she explained.

“It’s like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it.”

One of her friends reassured her that her mood swings were a normal reaction to the injections, for it unbalances your hormones.

Then Kourtney pulled up her shirt to show them the amount of injection marks she has on her stomach, and they could see clusters of tiny bruises.

“The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance,” she said.

“But I think everything was just really heightened. Some days I would feel so anxious. it’s just very emotional, so that I think is the hard part.

"I hope that going through all of this is worth it. I don’t want to put my body through something like this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot."

The mum shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick – eight-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope and three-year-old Reign.

But she hasn’t decided yet whether she wants more children in the future or not, so she is freezing her eggs to keep her options open.

“I just feel like this is for safety”, she said.