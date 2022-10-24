This Is Us star Chris Sullivan announces birth of second child

The This Is Us family just got a bit bigger!

One of the stars of the hit American drama, Chris Sullivan, announced last night that he is now a father-of-two. He and his wife, Rachel, have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The actor, who is known to many for playing Toby Damon on This Is Us, shared the wonderful news on Instagram last night. Chris also delighted fans with a name reveal for his little one!

“Please meet AOIFE BEA!”, the 42-year-old exclaimed in his caption, alongside an adorable video montage of Aoife’s return home.

“Hi, I’m Aoife, I’m new here,” Chris penned on behalf of his daughter in the video.

“This is my family, they love me SO much,” he added, showcasing a heartwarming clip of the moment Aoife’s big brother, two-year-old Bear, met her for the first time.

In the caption of his video, Chris went on to explain that Aoife arrived before Rachel’s due date. “She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong,” he detailed. “A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief),” he teased.

Additionally, Chris explained how his eldest child has coped with no longer being the only child in the house. “Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone ‘baby coming!’ the day she was born,” he wrote sweetly.

“She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love,” Chris concluded in his message to his fans.

Since announcing the arrival of his new baby daughter, Chris has received an outpouring of love from his fellow This Is Us castmates.

“I can not wait to meet Ms. Aoife!”, commented Chrissy Metz, who played Chris’ on-screen partner Kate Pearson.

“My heart”, penned Susan Kelechi Watson, who portrayed Beth Pearson on the popular NBC drama.

“Can’t wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!!” wrote Mandy Moore, who also welcomed a new arrival of her own over the weekend – a son named Oscar.

Chris and Rachel announced in May of this year that they were expecting their second child. The couple have been married since 2010, and welcomed their first child, Bear, in July 2020.

Congratulations to Chris and Rachel on the birth of their daughter!