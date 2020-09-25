‘This Is Us’ actress Mandy Moore reveals she’s having a baby

That’s right, the mom from the hit family-drama series, This Is Us, has just announced that she’s becoming a mother in real life too.

Huge congratulations are in order for Mandy Moore, as she revealed on Instagram on Thursday evening that she was expecting a baby boy with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and is due to give birth early 2021.

The 36-year-old actress posted a series of black and white images, with a caption which read, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

In the photos we can see an excited Mandy and Taylor, lovingly cradling the mum-to-be’s growing bump. Of course, friends, family and fans of the star rushed to the comment section to wish their congratulations for the new parents, including a few of Mandy’s This Is Us co-stars.

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, Mandy’s on-screen son wrote, “So happy for the both of you. You and Taylor will be terrific parents…but you told me awhile ago, so….”

Meanwhile Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy’s on-screen daughter-in-law exclaimed, “Baby's comingggggg,” followed by a series of heart emojis. Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, Mandy’s on-screen daughter, cleverly wrote, “The Goldsmith Three!”

The This Is Us Instagram account simply commented, “Congratulations, queen!” Seeing as Mandy plays one of the best mothers on TV, we have no doubt she’s going to excel at this new role as a real-life mum too.

Congratulations to the both of you, what an exciting adventure!