THIS is the Irish star people most want a drink with on Paddy’s

St. Patrick's Day is this weekend and you know what that means, Irish or not?

Yes, getting locked.

Apparently, more than 13 million pints of Guinness will be consumed worldwide as we celebrate St Paddy himself.

When Irish women were asked who they wound most like to have an aul pint with on the day, their response wasn't too shocking.

Love Irish Tours surveyed 1,000 Irish people and they chose…Amy Huberman.

Possibly the soundest woman on the planet and we deffo agree.

So who else made the list?

We have other Irish gems like Saoirse Ronan, the O'Donovan brothers and Blindboy.

If you can overlook Saorise God-awful accent, then go right ahead.

Rather surprisingly, Conor McGregor was chosen by some people before the likes of interesting political figures like former President Mary Robinson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

For us, it's a toss up between the RIDES that are Pierce Brosnan, Robert Sheehan and Colin Farrell.

Who would you have chosen?