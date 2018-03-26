This is how Meghan Markle will honour Diana at the Royal Wedding

There are only a handful of weeks to go until the Royal Wedding and we are beyond excited for the big day. Our minds have been buzzing with questions about the wedding, from the guest list to the all-important question- what will Meghan’s dress look like?

The former actress has won us over with her edgy and chic style, so we’re sure her wedding dress will be a true crowd pleaser. Rumour has it that Meghan will follow in Kate’s footsteps and opt for a lace dress with long sleeves.

The designer behind the bride-to-be’s dress has yet to be confirmed but rumours have been whirling around that the Suits star has chosen Ralph & Russo, who also designed the stunning dress she wore in her official engagement photos.

Fashion trends have drastically changed since the 1980s, so Meghan won’t be wearing a similar dress to Princess Diana, but she will be honouring Harry’s late-mum in a very special way.

Meghan may be wearing the Spencer Tiara which Diana donned on her wedding day back in the July of 1981. Wearing this tiara would be such a sentimental move by Meghan.

Both Meghan and her fiancé Prince Harry have been vocal about how they will honour Diana’s legacy on this journey, with Harry using diamonds from her collection in Meghan’s engagement ring.

Speaking of his darling mom, Harry shared, “The little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

Harry believes that Meghan and Diana would have been the best of friends, and stated that they’d have been “as thick as thieves.”

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

He shared, “She’d be over the moon for me, but she would have been best friends with Meghan.”