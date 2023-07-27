THIS is how many people watched Ireland vs Canada Women’s World Cup

The Ireland vs Canada FIFA Women’s World Cup match has made history as it sets a new record for the highest watched women's team sporting event in Irish television history.

Over 550,600 viewers watched the incredible match on RTÉ2 when it was aired live yesterday, Wednesday, July 26.

The game, which took place in Perth, Australia, was the team’s second group match and saw a 68.9% share of the TV audience tuning in.

There were 234,883 live streams on RTÉ Player, making it the second highest live event so far this year on the streaming platform.

Ireland's matches at the FIFA Women's World Cup against Australia and Canada have become the top two live events of the year-to-date on RTÉ Player.

With over half a million viewers, audiences watching at home and online saw the astounding goal, Ireland’s first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup goal, scored by Katie McCabe in the fourth minute of the fast-paced game.

Unfortunately, the match ended with a 2-1 score to Canada as the team scored just before half-time, and again soon after the break.

Overall, there have been over 750,000 streams of all FIFA Women's World Cup games in the first 7 days on RTÉ Player. The live blog with minute-by-minute updates on RTÉ.ie from the match received over 430,000 views.

Ireland’s final match against Nigeria will take place next Monday, July 31, at 11am. Earlier today, Nigeria took on Australia and won with a final score of 3-2.